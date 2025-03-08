A Secluded Coastal Village In North Carolina Is A Beautiful Getaway With Small Beach Town Vibes

Everyone has a picture in their mind of what the perfect Outer Banks getaway looks like. For many, it involves roaming down North Carolina Highway 12 and stopping by artsy beach towns with waterfront shopping and dining. Nags Head, Kitty Hawk, Corolla, and Duck are popular spots along the way. But if you keep driving south, you eventually come to the tip of land known as Cape Hatteras on Hatteras Island.

It's marked by America's tallest brick lighthouse, a distinctive 208-foot-tall landmark that's hard to miss. Despite its name, the lighthouse is located near the town of Buxton. Several more villages continue along the island, but the last one, where the road ends at a ferry ramp, is a real treasure: Hatteras Village.

The village is located within the boundaries of Cape Hatteras National Seashore. With a permit, off-road vehicles (ORVs) can explore miles of the Outer Banks beaches in the area, leading to some remote and tranquil places that few people can see. Like the uncrowded and pristine stretch of the Outer Banks at the opposite end of the road, this southern part of the island is quieter, with miles of beautiful beach shaped by those incredible sea breezes.