The Simple Thing To Check In An Airbnb Listing To Avoid Getting Scammed

The rise of the sharing economy has wrested control from large companies and put some of that control in the hands of individual sellers and consumers. Perhaps the best example of this is accommodation rental app Airbnb, allowing homeowners to lease out their property, or rooms within their property, with Airbnb serving as an affordable, easy-to-use, digital middleman. There's no doubt the company has been a rip-roaring success — it grew from flat broke to being worth $30 billion in just over a decade of business. However, not all the music around Airbnb has been so positive.

Some people have learned how to game the system. In 2019, Vice reported on a nationwide bait-and-switch scam, whereby users would be told at the last minute the property they'd booked was unavailable — usually by way of a dog-ate-homework kind of excuse — and were offered a substandard alternative instead. The use of fake addresses and misleading or stock photography is also a concern, and identifying these requires varying degrees of diligence. Thankfully, stock photos, one of the most common Airbnb scams, are easy to double-check before placing your booking.

Beyond that, there are other Airbnb red flags to look out for, like hosts complaining about guest habits in the property description, rigid check-in and check-out times, and requests to take payment procedures outside the Airbnb system. Even Rick Steves has begged his readers to stop using Airbnb because it has contributed to housing crises in European cities.