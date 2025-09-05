An Italian Beach On Sicily's Coast Looks Like A Slice Of Hawaii With White Sands And Sparkling Blue Waters

The island of Sicily is a bit of a vacation mecca. Why, you ask? How does over 2,600 hours of sunshine per annum sound? What about some of the very best food in Italy? Oh, and there are also millennia-old temples, plus seaside cities rammed with beaches. Talking of beaches, Sicily actually offers up 900 miles of coastline that's split in three between the east, southwest, and north. For its part, the north shore is a land of rugged coast mountains and rocky coves, which is precisely where you find the almost Aloha-esque beach of Cala Tonnarella dell'Uzzo.

Prep yourself, for it's a beauty. After all, you don't go and get a 4.8-star rating on TripAdvisor without sublime good looks, you know? It's even been hailed as potential commercial fodder for its chalk-white sands and waters so clear they look Photoshopped. The whole cove is a mere 190 feet from one end to the other, proving that size hardly matters when you have alabaster-tinged cliffs draped with palm trees and fish-filled waters to make the snorkelers out there drool.

If all that's got you reaching for the Speedos and sunglasses, first aim to get to northwestern Sicily. That shouldn't be too much of a chore: The city of Trapani, with its airport served by stacks of low-cost European carriers, and even-larger Palermo, where there's a major international airport, are both potential arrival points. Cala Tonnarella dell'Uzzo itself is tucked deep in the Zingaro Nature Reserve. No cars are allowed in, though, so you'll have to park up and hit the coast trail to reach the beach.