This Vibrant Island Offers Some Of The Best Food In All Of Italy, Per Rick Steves

From risotto, carpaccio, and tiramisu in the north to carbonara, pizza, and rigatoni in the country's heart and south, the Italian peninsula is home to one of the richest and most beloved culinary traditions in the world. Luckily for travelers, Italy's cuisine doesn't end at the tip of the boot. Across the narrow Strait of Messina is Sicily, a beautiful Mediterranean island known for being home to Europe's tallest active volcano, the incredible "White Lotus" villas, and for having one of the best beaches for city lovers.

Advertisement

Travel writer Rick Steves notes that while food is an art in Italy, it's a religion in Sicily. The diversity of Sicilian cuisine surprises even Steves, despite his thorough knowledge of the mainland's food and drink. Which leads to the question: how does an island roughly the size of Vermont have so many world-famous dishes?

The answer lies in Sicily's 2,500-year history of Greek, Roman, Arab, Norman, and Spanish rule. These cultures have each utilized the island's fertile land and imparted many culinary traditions to the area, from fruit and spices to couscous, marzipan, and Mamertino wine.