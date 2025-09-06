Sicily's Hidden Gem Is An Ancient Nature Preserve Near Ethereal Rivers And A Vast Gorge With Winding Trails

Blessed with stunning ancient ruins, a dramatic turquoise coastline, incredible cuisine, and domineering Mount Etna, the sun-kissed island of Sicily is one of Italy's most popular tourist destinations. While this Mediterranean isle off the tip of Italy's boot isn't quite one of Europe's most overtouristed places, it still sees 21.5 million annual visitors, which makes it challenging to find tranquil moments amid the architectural symphony of Palermo, or along the powdery sands and craggy cliffs that buttress Sicily's best beaches.

In Syracuse, a tourist hot spot where decayed ruins mingle gloriously with Baroque facades, it's the norm to fight for photo bomb-free selfies at the Roman Amphitheater and the Temple of Apollo. For those seeking wonder without the crowds, head an hour inland from the city to the stunning Valle dell'Anapo Nature Reserve. This hidden gem boasts ethereal rivers, winding trails, Bronze Age and Byzantine ruins, and the mesmerizing 5,000-year-old Necropolis of Pantalica.

A serene and sprawling 10,000-acre nature reserve in the southeast of Sicily, Valle dell'Anapo, or Anapo Valley, is brimming with unique biodiversity and extraordinary natural beauty. The expansive valley exists thanks to the work of the crystalline Anapo and Calcinara rivers, which formed the massive gorge over thousands of years as flowing water eroded the earth. The reserve's menagerie of animals lives among lush woodlands and rugged cliffs that are dappled with pretty oleanders, fragrant orchid trees, and towering oaks.

Ensconced inside the reserve is the Necropolis of Pantalica, a millennial-old burial site with thousands of tombs honeycombed throughout cliffs. The necropolis, along with the nature reserve, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, one of seven in Sicily. Anapo Valley also encompasses the quaint villages of Buscemi, Palazzolo Acreide, Ferla, Cassaro, and Sortino, some of which are entrances to the nature reserve.