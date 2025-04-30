Hidden In The Italian Alps Is A Scenic Trail Through World War I History Nestled Between Cozy Inns

Deep within the craggy peaks of the Dolomites in Northeastern Italy, the scars of a century-old battlefield still echo. Rising over 9,000 feet above sea level, Mount Lagazuoi was once witness to the explosive confrontations between the armies of World War I. Today, the slopes of Lagazuoi form a waypoint along the Alta Via 1, a scenic, 75-mile-long hiking trail that zigzags through the Dolomites' breathtaking alpine terrain and brings hikers to the doorstep of jagged rocky bluffs and sweeping grassy plateaus. "Alta via" means "high route" in Italian, and of the eight different Alta Via hiking trails in the Dolomites, Alta Via 1 is the most popular. The trail officially begins at the famed Lago di Braies, one of Italy's most pristine lakes, and terminates at La Pissa, a bus stop 20 minutes from the town of Belluno. Dotted along the trail, quaint cottages and mountain huts are nestled within the rocky landscape, offering hikers a place to rest for the night and fill up on hearty alpine cuisine.

The Alta Via 1 is traditionally hiked from north to south, and while the entire length of the route takes roughly 10 days to complete, hikers can choose to start and end their journey at any of the trail's waypoints. The highlight of the hike is when you reach Mount Lagazuoi, where you can visit the fascinating open-air museums that have preserved the hidden battlefields of World War I. Between 1915 and 1917, both Italian and Austro-Hungarian troops carved deep tunnels into the rock face so that explosives could be placed. Now open for visitors to explore, you'll also be able to see the remnants of trenches and machine gun emplacements. For outdoor enthusiasts, this will be an unforgettable trek through pristine natural landscapes tinged with forgotten history.