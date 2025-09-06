Wearing Headphones On An Arizona Desert Hike Is A Very Dangerous Idea (Here's Why)

Whether it's walking while texting or driving while eating, folks always seem to want to do something other than what they're actually doing. This is true even in the great outdoors, where, for some inexplicable reason, hikers can be seen wearing headphones or earbuds that sever one's connection to the natural environment. Plus, unlike sight, ears hear 360 degrees, which makes them our first line of defense against threats. So, if you're poking along a trail in Arizona while vibing to your favorite band or whatever, you're not going to hear that rattlesnake warning you to back off. You will, however, feel its fangs.

Arizona is prime snake country. More rattlesnake and other venomous species in general live here than anywhere in the U.S. While precise numbers of slithering, secretive serpents are hard to come by, and North Carolina has more snake bites than anywhere else, Arizona is the most dangerous state when it comes to rattlesnakes, specifically. Thankfully, these creatures come equipped with a "do not approach" shaky-shake sound. Provided you can hear them, that is. Sure, you could generally make out a bear bounding through the trees towards you (be aware that certain California National Parks have banned bear spray if hiking there), or the charge from one of California's pig-boar hybrids that might even be more dangerous than cougars. But such animals are big and easy to spot, unlike snakes.

So what should hikers in Arizona do? Far be it from us to spell out the obvious, but hikers shouldn't wear headphones. Just keep them off, and you can resume your meditative aural beats, rock out track, or motivational podcast sometime later.