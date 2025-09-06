The Clever DIY Camping Heater That Will Keep You Warm In Your Sleeping Bag All Night

For chronic underpackers and the habitually unprepared, shivering in a tent because you didn't pack extra bedding is just part of the camping experience. Or, maybe you packed everything plus the kitchen sink, but somehow forgot your extra blankets right by the garage door. These things can happen, and if they happen to you, this DIY camping heater hack will be a game-changer.

Once the temperature drops, simply fill a bottle with hot water and use it to warm up your sleeping bag. However, there are a few water bottle design details you need to pay attention to. First, under no circumstances can the bottle have a loose top. Otherwise, you'll wake up wet and even colder than you were before. Next, it can't be a thermos or another type of insulated bottle that keeps heat in. You also want to choose a fairly large bottle with more surface area to transfer heat.

This is an especially good hack if your feet tend to get cold at night or if you have poor circulation. While both glass and plastic water bottles can help you warm up, a metal bottle will keep you toasty for longer. Avoid pouring boiling water into your bottle because it could damage the material or potentially give you a burn. Also, it's crucial to remember that once you fill a plastic water bottle (single-use or reusable) with hot water, it's no longer safe to drink from due to chemicals leaching from the plastic. That's it — now you've learned a DIY camping hack that will instantly improve your outdoor adventure.