The Overlooked Item Rick Steves' Protégé Always Snags From Airplanes

Talk to any traveler of a certain age and they'll tell you that air travel just ain't what it used to be. Back in the golden era of commercial flight — embodied by luxurious airline companies such as Pan Am — travelers were seemingly treated like royalty with spacious seats, excellent service, and complimentary drinks and snacks. Today, in the era of budget air travel, most of those premium perks are gone for regular air travelers. Instead, the news is full of reports of delayed or canceled flights, lost luggage, and air rage incidents that together make air travel more of a trial than a luxury.

Nonetheless, there are still some freebies to be found on budget flights, however meager. Surprisingly, travel writer Cameron Hewitt, the protégé of European travel expert Rick Steves — who's always got more than a few top travel tips to help people navigate their trips — argues that air travelers should always reach for one thing: their barf bag, whether nauseous or not.

According to him, the bag in question can actually help you stay organized on your travels. "I've never used one of these for its intended purpose," Hewitt writes on Rick Steves' website, "but I never leave one behind when I get off the airplane. I have quite a collection of these practical little enclosures, which are just the thing for organizing receipts, postcards, or other random bits of paper ... or for just about anything else."