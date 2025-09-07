You Might As Well Skip This Overhyped Hiking Trend That (Probably) Doesn't Do What It Claims

For every fitness influencer that's out there yelling into a camera about discipline and touting the next new trend to boost your training progress, there's another decrying them as pseudoscientific heretics. Sifting through the chaff to find the wheat is an unenviable task that the average netizen simply doesn't have the bandwidth for. This leaves ample space for hucksters, misinformation, and conflicting versions of fact. In the hiking community, one of the latest get-gains-quick trends is "rucking" — which means weighted exercise or walking. And, now, it's being subjected to sufficient levels of scrutiny.

For most people, that's already what hiking is: weighted walking. You fight the forces of gravity on your upward ascents, and will probably carry a pack of some description with food and supplies that will have a combined weight. However, companies are now selling weighted vests, specifically for rucking, marketed to people who want to churn through the calories on their hike, or during a workout or trail run. And they are popular: the global weighted vest market could be worth more than $300 million by 2031.

These vests, which have their roots in military training drills, can be useful for people training for long-distance hiking expeditions, as they help simulate the weight of a multi-day pack. They can also contribute to a greater calorie burn, although this will be dependent on your age, the intensity of the exercise, your metabolism, and more. However, manufacturers and enthusiasts tend to make several other bold claims about the benefits that aren't always supported by scientific evidence.