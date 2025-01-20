America's Oldest Long-Distance Hiking Trail Is A Rocky, Mountainous, And Awe-Inspiring Vermont Trek
Many long-distance hiking trails in the U.S. can earn you major "trail-cred" amongst your fellow hikers. These multiweek expeditions are not for amateurs. And though it can sometimes seem hard to avoid the crowds on the Pacific Crest and Appalachian Trails, the two most famous long-distance hikes in the country, there are actually plenty of less famous trails that are either equally or even more gruelingly ambitious. Chief among them is the oldest long-distance hiking trail in America: Vermont's Long Trail.
Running the full length of the Green Mountain State, this trail is over 100 years old and 272 miles long. It's not completely separate from those more famous trails, either: Not only does the Long Trail share its first 100 miles with the Appalachian Trail, but its early 20th-century construction inspired the building of the longer state-crossing trek. The Long Trail is a journey undertaken by both daytrippers, some of whom hike one section at a time, and dedicated thru-hikers, also known as "End-to-Enders," who spend weeks walking this famously challenging and historic route. Mud and all, here's everything you need to know before setting off on the Long Trail.
The legacy of America's oldest long-distance trail
Since its creation back in 1910, the trail has been maintained by the Green Mountain Club, whose original mission was to build a long-distance trail that would allow hikers to experience Vermont's rich natural beauty. The trail starts near the state's southern border just 13 miles from the artsy and walkable town of Bennington and finishes at Journey's End with epic views looking north towards the Canadian border. Of course, you could also do the trail in reverse, but most veterans will tell you that the NOBO (northbound) route is much easier than going SOBO (southbound) because you have more time to ease into the difficulty of the trail — and it does get difficult.
There are 70 backcountry campsites along the trail, which means you will have a lot of choice, even if it takes you 30 days to complete — which means clocking in at least 9 miles per day. Not to mention the 66,000-plus feet of elevation you'll climb throughout the entire trail. Unless you're going for the record — currently held by ultrarunner Ben Feinson, who in 2021 completed the Long Trail in about four and a half days — give yourself three to four weeks to complete the trail.
If you're not in that much of a rush, though, a day trip to hike a short section of the trail can be just as gratifying as doing the whole thing. However, there are a few things both End-to-Enders and day-hikers should bear in mind when it comes to planning an outdoor adventure on the Long Trail.
Tips for hiking the Long Trail
The best time to hike Vermont's Long Trail is between June and October, although going after September will give you a better chance of experiencing one of the best places for fall foliage in the U.S. If you're hiking in summer, be sure to bring bug spray. No matter the season, the weather should be your primary concern when choosing when you want to go. The trail is famously muddy, and thru-hikers often struggle with frequent rain that can flood the trails and make the journey somewhat miserable. The rain is difficult to avoid if your goal is to complete the thru-hike end to end, but day-hikers can use this knowledge to their advantage by picking a sunny day in a relatively dry week. Even if the weather looks good, it can change quickly in Vermont, so you will need to pack good rain gear and extra socks in case yours get wet.
If you're only hiking a small section and need help deciding which section of the trail is the most worthwhile, consider some of the best peaks and overlooks the Long Trail has to offer. According to reviewers on AllTrails, the top-rated sections include the 8-mile Mount Mansfield Loop Trail (near Underhill) and the 6-mile Camel's Hump Trail (near Waterbury). Both of these famous peaks can also be spotted from the 4-mile Stowe Pinnacle Hike, one of the most photographed Vermont destinations. Although it's technically not part of the Long Trail, it's a great introduction to Vermont hiking if you're still mulling over the LT.