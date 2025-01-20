America's Oldest Long-Distance Hiking Trail Is A Rocky, Mountainous, And Awe-Inspiring Vermont Trek

Since its creation back in 1910, the trail has been maintained by the Green Mountain Club, whose original mission was to build a long-distance trail that would allow hikers to experience Vermont's rich natural beauty. The trail starts near the state's southern border just 13 miles from the artsy and walkable town of Bennington and finishes at Journey's End with epic views looking north towards the Canadian border. Of course, you could also do the trail in reverse, but most veterans will tell you that the NOBO (northbound) route is much easier than going SOBO (southbound) because you have more time to ease into the difficulty of the trail — and it does get difficult.

There are 70 backcountry campsites along the trail, which means you will have a lot of choice, even if it takes you 30 days to complete — which means clocking in at least 9 miles per day. Not to mention the 66,000-plus feet of elevation you'll climb throughout the entire trail. Unless you're going for the record — currently held by ultrarunner Ben Feinson, who in 2021 completed the Long Trail in about four and a half days — give yourself three to four weeks to complete the trail.

If you're not in that much of a rush, though, a day trip to hike a short section of the trail can be just as gratifying as doing the whole thing. However, there are a few things both End-to-Enders and day-hikers should bear in mind when it comes to planning an outdoor adventure on the Long Trail.