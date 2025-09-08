More Young People Are Booking Vacations Through Social Media (What This Means For The Future Of Travel)

Vacations are no longer purchases travelers sit down at their computer to complete; instead, they are transitioning to being planned and booked in the palm of their hands. Since becoming a pillar of everyday life, social media has been inspiring users on where to go next. A 2023 study by American Express showed that 75% of travelers across generations state social media as their main inspiration source for trips.

Gen Z's preferred platform remains TikTok, despite the app having its pros and cons when it comes to vacation planning. In its 2024 edition, StudentUniverse's State of Student Youth Travel report revealed that 89% of survey respondents have used the short-form video platform to discover destinations and activities. Of that group, 40% booked a vacation after seeing something they liked. YouTube comes in close second in influencing travel trends among young people.

Until TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram came along, travelers would use magazines or physical travel brochures to plan their vacations; those who preferred to leave it to experts would seek the help of travel agents. Planning a trip was synonymous with lots of tab-switching, but booking plane tickets and activities with the least amount of friction has become the top priority of young people — and this means finding a destination and booking flights, hotels, and activities from the same app, if possible.