The Incredible Caribbean Island Nation With Tons Of Waterfalls, Leatherback Turtles, And Historic Festivals
Nestled in the southern Caribbean just off the coast of Venezuela lies a dual-island nation that blends natural wonders, wildlife encounters, and vibrant cultural traditions. Trinidad and Tobago is known for its crystal-clear warm waters, rich culture, and fresh and flavor-packed dishes that draw visitors from all over the world. Whether you're into postcard-worthy waterfalls, encounters with incredible sea life, or the country's world-renowned festivals, Trinidad and Tobago has adventures waiting for you.
The islands are easy to get to on a short flight from the U.S. There are two international airports, one on each island: the Piarco International Airport in the capital city, Port of Spain, on Trinidad, and the A.N.R. Robinson International Airport on Tobago. Most international travelers arrive through the Piarco airport, which has direct flights to and from the U.S., Canada, South America, and Europe. There are several flights daily from New York City, Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, and more. The A.N.R. Robinson airport is the smaller one and mostly has flights coming in from Trinidad, with more limited international options.
Incredible nature awaits in Trinidad and Tobago
Trinidad and Tobago have some of the most breathtaking waterfalls in all of the Caribbean. Trinidad's Maracas Waterfall is the tallest in the island nation, dropping a whopping 300 feet. There is no place for a full-immersion swim here, unfortunately, but you can hike 10 minutes from Maracas to the nearby Balata Falls for a nice dip into the water. Another Trinidad gem, Avocat Waterfall, is a 50-foot cascade that plunges down into a lovely pool before flowing into a river, which is a superb location for kayaking.
On Tobago, one of the most well-known waterfalls is Argyle Falls, Tobago's highest waterfall at 175 feet tall. After a 20-minute hike along a trail through the oldest protected rainforest in the Western Hemisphere, you can swing on vines into the water and delight in the sensation of butterflies and birds flying around you. The entrance fee is $60 TT, or about $8 USD.
If you're looking for a different kind of water adventure, head to the coast, which has become one of the world's most important grounds for leatherback turtles, the largest turtle species in the world. The beaches where the turtles lay their eggs are protected by conservation groups, so you must have a permit and be accompanied by a trained guiding service to be able to visit them. During nesting season (which peaks between March and June), you can see the female turtles building their nests in the sand, where they will lay about 80 to 100 eggs. After around six weeks, the hatchlings emerge and make their way out to sea.
The island nation's historic festivals
The island nation of Trinidad and Tobago is known for its vibrant festivals such as Carnival, Easter, Holi, the Tobago Jazz Festival, the Heritage Festival, Emancipation Day, Independence Day, and more. These happen all year round and celebrate many different aspects of life in the islands, from religious events to cultural gatherings to great food. Perhaps the most famous one is Trinidad's Carnival celebration. Carnival originated during the era of slavery, when people subjected to slavery were not allowed to attend local parties, so they created their own. After Emancipation, Carnival grew into a big public gathering and street parade, filled with elaborate, colorful costumes, music, and plenty of food. But, it's not just a two-day parade and party — there are many other cultural events happening around the islands leading up to the long weekend.
Other island festivals include Phagwa (Holi), the colorful Hindu festival celebrating spring; the We Beat Festival, a week-long celebration of local culture in the Port of Spain; and the Tobago Heritage Festival, a two-week-long showcase of local traditions. Many of these festivals include performances of the steelpan, an instrument that originated in the country and is its official national instrument. At these festivals, you can also taste traditional food, which draws from African, Indian, Chinese, European, and Indigenous influences. These include mouthwatering street foods like doubles (curried chickpea sandwiches), pickled pig trotters and chicken feet, and fried shark; main courses seasoned to perfection, such as curry crab and dumplings and pelau, a blend of meat, peas, rice, and coconut milk; and desserts like tamarind balls and red mango. No matter what time of year you visit the islands, there will always be a festival you can plan a trip around to have your days filled with dancing, your ears treated to lively music, and your bellies satisfied with delicious food.