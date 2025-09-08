The Incredible Caribbean Island Nation With Tons Of Waterfalls, Leatherback Turtles, And Historic Festivals

Trinidad and Tobago have some of the most breathtaking waterfalls in all of the Caribbean. Trinidad's Maracas Waterfall is the tallest in the island nation, dropping a whopping 300 feet. There is no place for a full-immersion swim here, unfortunately, but you can hike 10 minutes from Maracas to the nearby Balata Falls for a nice dip into the water. Another Trinidad gem, Avocat Waterfall, is a 50-foot cascade that plunges down into a lovely pool before flowing into a river, which is a superb location for kayaking.

On Tobago, one of the most well-known waterfalls is Argyle Falls, Tobago's highest waterfall at 175 feet tall. After a 20-minute hike along a trail through the oldest protected rainforest in the Western Hemisphere, you can swing on vines into the water and delight in the sensation of butterflies and birds flying around you. The entrance fee is $60 TT, or about $8 USD.

If you're looking for a different kind of water adventure, head to the coast, which has become one of the world's most important grounds for leatherback turtles, the largest turtle species in the world. The beaches where the turtles lay their eggs are protected by conservation groups, so you must have a permit and be accompanied by a trained guiding service to be able to visit them. During nesting season (which peaks between March and June), you can see the female turtles building their nests in the sand, where they will lay about 80 to 100 eggs. After around six weeks, the hatchlings emerge and make their way out to sea.