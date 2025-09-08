One Of The Best Places To Retire In The Caribbean Is An Island Idyll With Picture-Perfect Beaches

There's no doubt that Grenada is one of the most stunning islands in the Caribbean. After all, it's home to vibrant buildings stacked along hillsides, and has one of the most serene beaches in the region. Overall, it's the kind of place you daydream about during your 9-to-5, when you're thinking about where to retire — and with good reason. As it turns out, Grenada is actually one of the best Caribbean islands to retire to, thanks to its fast pathway to citizenship — along with the sparkling blue waters, of course.

The program is called Citizenship by Investment. According to Grenada Investment Partners, all you need to do is have a minimum shared investment of $270,000 (or a fully owned investment of least of $350,000) in a government-approved real estate project. Then, you must hold ownership of the property for at least five years before selling it.

While you might be working through a lot of paperwork to purchase a property, the benefit is pretty clear: You're not just investing toward citizenship, but also toward owning a tangible asset in a location that resembles a movie set. From Grand Anse Beach, where 2 miles of pristine white sand meet crystal-clear turquoise waters, to Magazine Beach's laid-back vibe, it's all about finding your own slice of paradise. Better yet, Grenada's natural beauty goes beyond its postcard-perfect beaches. With lush rainforests, hidden waterfalls, and spice-scented breezes drifting through the hills, it's dreamy wherever you look. It's also affectionately called the "Spice Isle" for its abundance of nutmeg, cinnamon, and cloves, which almost make the island smell like cookies. Life here begins the minute you punch out of work, put your phone on "Do Not Disturb," take a deep breath, and imagine the future you could have.