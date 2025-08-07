One Of The Caribbean's Most Serene Beaches Is A Hidden Stretch Of White Sand And Mouth-Watering Jerk Chicken

Pristine coasts, a rich and unique culture, and the mesmerizing smell of cookies are hallmarks of daily life on Grenada, the Caribbean's "Spice Isle." While it's one of the smallest Caribbean Islands, with just over 75 miles of coastline, the tri-island country is actually made up of several highly underrated Caribbean islands, including nearby Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

Grenada, the largest, most developed, and most touristed island of the trio, is covered in dense mangroves, diverse ecosystems, and immaculate beaches. One of the island's many pristine beaches, Magazine Beach (sometimes spelled "Magazin"), is consistently cited by travelers as one of the top Caribbean beaches for snorkeling. Magazine Beach is a relatively secluded destination that is also home to several resorts and restaurants, and is an ideal pit-stop for a day of swimming, sunbathing, and kayaking.

With picture-perfect landscapes that make it look as if it were pulled from the pages of a glossy, luxury travel brochure, Magazine Beach has also been nicknamed "the Caribbean's prettiest departure lounge" by locals due to its proximity to Maurice Bishop International Airport. Just an eight-minute walk from the airport, Magazine Beach is the perfect location to soak up the last bit of sun and sand before embarking on your next adventure.