One Of The Caribbean's Most Serene Beaches Is A Hidden Stretch Of White Sand And Mouth-Watering Jerk Chicken
Pristine coasts, a rich and unique culture, and the mesmerizing smell of cookies are hallmarks of daily life on Grenada, the Caribbean's "Spice Isle." While it's one of the smallest Caribbean Islands, with just over 75 miles of coastline, the tri-island country is actually made up of several highly underrated Caribbean islands, including nearby Carriacou and Petite Martinique.
Grenada, the largest, most developed, and most touristed island of the trio, is covered in dense mangroves, diverse ecosystems, and immaculate beaches. One of the island's many pristine beaches, Magazine Beach (sometimes spelled "Magazin"), is consistently cited by travelers as one of the top Caribbean beaches for snorkeling. Magazine Beach is a relatively secluded destination that is also home to several resorts and restaurants, and is an ideal pit-stop for a day of swimming, sunbathing, and kayaking.
With picture-perfect landscapes that make it look as if it were pulled from the pages of a glossy, luxury travel brochure, Magazine Beach has also been nicknamed "the Caribbean's prettiest departure lounge" by locals due to its proximity to Maurice Bishop International Airport. Just an eight-minute walk from the airport, Magazine Beach is the perfect location to soak up the last bit of sun and sand before embarking on your next adventure.
Magazine Beach's jerk chicken and all-inclusive stays
Jamaica and Grenada both have roots in African, West Indian, South American, and British cultures, and these unique histories and cultural influences have shaped the food, music, and traditions each country is known for today. Although most widely considered a Jamaican staple, jerk chicken also holds an important place in Grenadian cuisine, with island restaurants typically using locally-sourced spices in their jerk marinades, creating a unique flavor profile when compared to its Jamaican counterpart.
While several restaurants serve jerk chicken in Grenada, the part restaurant, part bar, part BBQ hotspot, the upscale Aquarium Restaurant, is the go-to spot for eats and treats on Magazine Beach. The well-known restaurant is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Plan your trip on a Sunday to enjoy live music and their special Sunday BBQ menu, which, in addition to jerk chicken, features five-spice wrapped pork chops, chicken tikka skewers, lamb chops, and baby back ribs. For jerk chicken with more laid-back vibes, head 10 minutes inland to grab a bite at Jam Down Jerk Chicken.
Just steps from Magazine Beach, the Royalton is a high-end, luxury resort for travelers who enjoy all-inclusive experiences. Offering a variety of wellness services, water sports, cooking and dance classes, beach volleyball and soccer, and a variety of kid-focused activities and amenities, the resort has something for every travel desire. If camping in style is more your idea of vacation bliss, check out nearby Glamping Grenada, which offers unique stays for couples, families, and remote workers in private, geodesic domes that feature indoor-outdoor living and dining.
Shipwrecks and underwater art near Magazine Beach
Magazine Beach is located on the western edge of Grenada, an area prone to rough seas and large swells. The combination of these natural phenomena, as well as Grenada's placement along popular trade and shipping routes, has resulted in several shipwrecks just off the coast of the island. Despite these sometimes less-than-ideal conditions, the area is celebrated for having high underwater visibility, which makes it a sought-after destination for snorkeling and diving enthusiasts.
Just 10 minutes by car from Magazine Beach is Grand Anse Beach, one of the world's top beaches. It also happens to be located just steps from highly-rated Eco Dive's Grand Anse location. Locally owned and operated, and a 2025 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award winner, Eco Dive offers a variety of diving and snorkeling training programs and excursions, and meets all Tripadvisor's animal welfare guidelines, an important distinction given Grenada's ongoing commitment to marine welfare and ocean conservation. Featured dives include guided trips to more than a dozen wrecks, as well as to the multiple natural reefs and marine parks in the area.
Perhaps one of Grenada's most impactful and unique attractions, Molinere Bay Underwater Sculpture Park, is 30 minutes northof Magazine Beach near Dragon Bay. The first of British sculptor Jason deCaires Taylor's many underwater parks, this popular dive site was named one of National Geographic's 25 Wonders of the World. Consisting of 75 sculptures across over 8,500 square feet along the ocean floor, the site has played a key role in restoring the underwater ecosystem of Molinere Bay after it was critically damaged by Hurricane Ivan in 2004.