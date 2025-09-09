Make Your Own Camping Sink With This Easy DIY Hack

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The TikTok gods have done it again. This DIY camping hack could save you time and energy on your next trek outdoors, and you only need two things to make it happen. If you're not camping somewhere with easy access to a bathroom, chances are there won't be a sink on-site for you to wash out dishes. It's hard to keep a spigot going for a full wash, let alone hold everything you need cleaned in the process. If you're looking for a way to clean up at your site, this hack is for you.

This DIY camping sink is a cheap and easy way to clean camping dishes, utensils, water bottles, or anything really, right at your campsite, as shared by TikToker letsgooutsideyall. The setup is simple: Get a bucket or flexible, packable container and an electric drink dispenser to top your water jug with. Voila! You've got yourself a sink. You can get an electronic drink dispenser online from Amazon or Walmart for about $20. These taps can be screwed onto any water jug you bring with you, and will help create that faucet effect.

Ideally, you'll want a container that is large enough to fit your dishes, while being easy to clean, break down, and transport. In videos, creators show themselves using flexible, rubber buckets, often the same foldable material that condensable camping plates and bowls are made from. These flat-pack camping sinks are sold by outdoor retailers such as Amazon and REI and tend to be between $15-$30 on average. In a pinch, you could also use a large bowl or bucket you already have for this hack. This is a great item to have packed on a solo camping trip, where you may not want to venture beyond your site after dark.