Make Your Own Camping Sink With This Easy DIY Hack
The TikTok gods have done it again. This DIY camping hack could save you time and energy on your next trek outdoors, and you only need two things to make it happen. If you're not camping somewhere with easy access to a bathroom, chances are there won't be a sink on-site for you to wash out dishes. It's hard to keep a spigot going for a full wash, let alone hold everything you need cleaned in the process. If you're looking for a way to clean up at your site, this hack is for you.
This DIY camping sink is a cheap and easy way to clean camping dishes, utensils, water bottles, or anything really, right at your campsite, as shared by TikToker letsgooutsideyall. The setup is simple: Get a bucket or flexible, packable container and an electric drink dispenser to top your water jug with. Voila! You've got yourself a sink. You can get an electronic drink dispenser online from Amazon or Walmart for about $20. These taps can be screwed onto any water jug you bring with you, and will help create that faucet effect.
Ideally, you'll want a container that is large enough to fit your dishes, while being easy to clean, break down, and transport. In videos, creators show themselves using flexible, rubber buckets, often the same foldable material that condensable camping plates and bowls are made from. These flat-pack camping sinks are sold by outdoor retailers such as Amazon and REI and tend to be between $15-$30 on average. In a pinch, you could also use a large bowl or bucket you already have for this hack. This is a great item to have packed on a solo camping trip, where you may not want to venture beyond your site after dark.
Other DIY hacks for your next camping trip
Camping doesn't have to be an expensive hobby. While a lot of gear is sometimes required for intensive, multiday trips, anyone can camp and make it work for them. There are DIY hacks for everything, from cooking and cleaning to keeping a tent steady to surviving in the woods. Some are as simple as preparing your food in advance. This hack is great, especially if you're able to bring a cooler into your campsite with you, to cut down on prep and cooking time in a situation without a full-sized stove. You can also make your own fire starters and have them ready to go for a quick assembly.
If you're making your own sink, you can also make your tent setup safer and more comfortable just as easily. One idea is to reinforce your tent with a household item you may already have. This clever pool noodle camping hack will keep you from tripping over and damaging your tent. All you have to do is cut them up and thread your tent lines through them. While you're digging those pool noodles out of your garage, other common household items like yoga mats, rugs, and extra blankets can be used to make tent floors more comfortable under your sleeping bag. These and other DIY camping hacks will instantly improve your outdoor adventure, according to Reddit.