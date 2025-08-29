This Clever Pool Noodle Camping Hack Will Keep You From Tripping Over And Damaging Your Tent

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Let's be honest, if you're an accident-prone person, a campsite is a minefield of tripping hazards just begging you to sprain an ankle. From hidden canopy legs to picnic benches or those little baggies for storing camping chairs, there are lots of things to trip you up. At the very top of the hazard list, you'll find tent lines. Sometimes called "guylines" or "guyline systems," these long, thin ropes keep your tent from flying away and help maintain its shape. They usually attach to a metal tent stake that you have to hammer into the earth. Now, the problem lies in how hard they are to see. Probably for the sake of aesthetics, tent lines come in black, grey, or camouflaging khaki brown more often than highly visible neon colors. Here's where pool noodles come in handy.

Not only are these foam flotation favorites extra cushiony, but they also come in bold colors like hot pink, lime green, or safety vest orange. After all, how often do you see black pool noodles? Simply thread the tent line through the hole in the center of the noodle and then stake the line down and you can finally see those sneaky little ropes. If you've already tied down your lines, cut open a section of the pool noodle lengthwise and slip it over the rope. It's a matter of choice, but you'll likely need half a pool noodle per tent line, so this set of six pool noodles will cover your bases.