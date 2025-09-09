Near Florida's Coast Is An Underrated, Scenic Nature Preserve To Boat Alongside Dolphins And Manatees
Like "Surf City, U.S.A." or "the Aloha State," Manatee County sounds like a cute nickname. However, it's not; Manatee County is the official name of a county established in 1855 on Florida's west coast, south of Tampa Bay and north of Sarasota. Like the Manatee River that flows through the region, the county was named for the large aquatic mammals that populated local waterways. Manatees still live there — in fact, their numbers are growing, with an estimated population of at least 8,350 across the state — and Robinson Preserve, a scenic nature preserve in Manatee County, is one of the best places to see these animals in the wild.
Comprising of more than 600 acres of salt marshes, mangroves, tidal creeks, and coastal wetlands, Robinson Preserve is a joy to explore. Visitors can walk or bike through a network of trails, spotting colorful birds and lush native plants. Find out more about the best birdwatching destinations in Florida.
The best way to experience the preserve is on the water, where you'll have the chance to see manatees, dolphins, and other marine life up close.
Kayak the waterways of the Robinson Preserve
It stands to reason that kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding are two of the most popular activities at Robinson Preserve. Get Up and Go Kayaking offers highly rated excursions with expert guides who lead small groups down the preserve's waterways and through its ethereal mangroves. The two-hour clear kayak tour costs $59 per person (or $50 per child).
If you'd rather try stand-up paddleboarding in the preserve, Surferbus Outpost rents boards (and kayaks) for self-guided excursions. Prices start at $61 for stand-up paddleboards and $35 for single kayaks. All rentals are on a half-day basis, and reservations are required at least 24 hours in advance.
Though you might spot manatees and dolphins anywhere in the preserve, you're especially likely to see some around the park's main aquatic entrance and boat launch site at 9800 Manatee Avenue West. Your chances are best in winter, from November to March, when manatees gravitate to Florida's warm waters. They're most active in the morning, and they tend to prefer shallow water areas with seagrass. If you don't have any luck spotting manatees on the water, head to one of the park's observation towers, which are good vantage points for observing marine life from a distance.
Plan your trip to Manatee County, Florida
Bring lunch to the Robinson Preserve and enjoy it in one of the park's picnic areas. There's a Publix supermarket, ideal for purchasing food and drinks, near the park's entrance in the Manatee West Shopping Center. (It's also possible to camp in the park, but only on weekends, and only if you're booking for a group.) For a more accessible camping option on Florida's Gulf Coast, check out the uncrowded Shell Key Preserve for a serene escape. Apart from pitching a tent, the closest accommodation to Robinson Preserve is Compass Hotel Anna Maria Sound by Margaritaville (from $233 per night in summer), about 10 minutes away by car.
For plenty more restaurants and lodgings, stay in nearby Anna Maria Island, a sugar-white barrier island full of food, shops, and beaches. It's about a 20-minute drive from the preserve, or an hour by bus. A car is useful for getting around, though not strictly necessary, as Manatee County Area Transit offers some public transportation options that serve the area. The closest airport is Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, about 35 minutes by car from Robinson Preserve, or two hours by bus.