Near Florida's Coast Is An Underrated, Scenic Nature Preserve To Boat Alongside Dolphins And Manatees

Like "Surf City, U.S.A." or "the Aloha State," Manatee County sounds like a cute nickname. However, it's not; Manatee County is the official name of a county established in 1855 on Florida's west coast, south of Tampa Bay and north of Sarasota. Like the Manatee River that flows through the region, the county was named for the large aquatic mammals that populated local waterways. Manatees still live there — in fact, their numbers are growing, with an estimated population of at least 8,350 across the state — and Robinson Preserve, a scenic nature preserve in Manatee County, is one of the best places to see these animals in the wild.

Comprising of more than 600 acres of salt marshes, mangroves, tidal creeks, and coastal wetlands, Robinson Preserve is a joy to explore. Visitors can walk or bike through a network of trails, spotting colorful birds and lush native plants.

The best way to experience the preserve is on the water, where you'll have the chance to see manatees, dolphins, and other marine life up close.