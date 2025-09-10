Hidden Within Grand Teton National Park Is Wyoming's Best Sunrise Spot With Glorious Mountain Views And Wildlife
Wyoming is home to some of the country's most stunning national parks, with spectacular landscapes that are perfect for watching a sunrise or sunset. Tucked away within Grand Teton National Park is one of the state's best sunrise spots. This riverside pullout in the middle of the park is easy to access by car and offers mountain and river vistas, plus an abundance of wildlife. An essential stop in the park, Schwabacher Landing is a must-see for anyone visiting Grand Teton.
Located in Moose, Wyoming, Schwabacher Landing sits directly between two popular photo-worthy sites, Teton Point Turnout and Glacier View Turnout. This pullout point is easy to access from the town of Moose, on the southeast side of the park, where US-26 becomes the national park's Grand Teton Scenic Drive. Schwabacher Landing is only a 15-minute drive from Jackson Hole Airport, where you'll also find rental car services if you're flying into the area.
On its own, Schwabacher Landing is considered an amazing sunrise spot in Wyoming. Pair it with a drive along Grand Teton, and you'll be treated to a lot of captivating scenery and other places to pull into. If you plan to visit Grand Teton National Park or just happen to be in the area visiting another park, Schwabacher Landing is a fantastic location to start your day. From there, you can continue driving or hiking in the park. You can even end your journey on the other side, on Grand Teton's picturesque Taggart Lake, known for its wildflower trails and postcard views.
Exploring Schwabacher Landing in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming
Grand Teton National Park is also home to Wyoming's renowned Snake River, known for its crystal clear waters and breathtaking scenery. Schwabacher Landing is one of the Grand Teton's designated stops along the Snake River, which winds through the entirety of the park, splitting off at certain points. One of the river's channels flows directly to this spot, which attracts an array of wildlife. On clear, sunny days, you'll see the reflection of the Teton mountain range in the river. This also makes it a great place to catch a colorful sunrise mirrored on the water.
If you're hoping to catch a glimpse of wildlife, you'll be glad to know that moose and beavers are drawn to Schwabacher Landing. You'll likely see evidence of beaver dams, if not the animals themselves, which have, over time, blocked the river and changed the landscape of this area. A chewed-up tree stump is a normal sight around here. Not just a great location to watch the sunrise, this part of the park is beautiful any time of day, and also a peaceful place to settle in for sunset (including an easy exit out of one of the park's gates). There are several pullout areas nearby along the 42-mile Scenic Loop Drive that circles the park.
A few miles up the road, Snake River Lookout offers a different perspective of the river, where you'll see it — true to its name — snaking through the trees. Teton Point Turnout also offers a view of the Teton mountain range. The incredible sight is likely what most people imagine when picturing this park: a wide grassy landscape with that striking mountain range front and center. You can even take in most of this sprawling landscape right from your car along the main highway, making it one of the best national parks in America for people who hate hiking.