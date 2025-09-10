Hidden Within Grand Teton National Park Is Wyoming's Best Sunrise Spot With Glorious Mountain Views And Wildlife

Wyoming is home to some of the country's most stunning national parks, with spectacular landscapes that are perfect for watching a sunrise or sunset. Tucked away within Grand Teton National Park is one of the state's best sunrise spots. This riverside pullout in the middle of the park is easy to access by car and offers mountain and river vistas, plus an abundance of wildlife. An essential stop in the park, Schwabacher Landing is a must-see for anyone visiting Grand Teton.

Located in Moose, Wyoming, Schwabacher Landing sits directly between two popular photo-worthy sites, Teton Point Turnout and Glacier View Turnout. This pullout point is easy to access from the town of Moose, on the southeast side of the park, where US-26 becomes the national park's Grand Teton Scenic Drive. Schwabacher Landing is only a 15-minute drive from Jackson Hole Airport, where you'll also find rental car services if you're flying into the area.

On its own, Schwabacher Landing is considered an amazing sunrise spot in Wyoming. Pair it with a drive along Grand Teton, and you'll be treated to a lot of captivating scenery and other places to pull into. If you plan to visit Grand Teton National Park or just happen to be in the area visiting another park, Schwabacher Landing is a fantastic location to start your day. From there, you can continue driving or hiking in the park. You can even end your journey on the other side, on Grand Teton's picturesque Taggart Lake, known for its wildflower trails and postcard views.