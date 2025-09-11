Why Guests Should Avoid Bringing Gifts Along To A Destination Wedding

Okay, so it's wedding season again (when is it not?), and you have to sort through all the invitations and decide which wedding you're attending versus not. You think, "Can I afford to go to Tahiti?" and then quickly decide that yes, you can. So, now what? Besides the cost and figuring out how to efficiently pack your suitcase, there are myriad considerations for how to prepare for a destination wedding, such as who to bring as a plus one and making sure that your passport is up to date.

There are dos and don'ts, too, such as making sure you're dressed appropriately and not drinking too much just because there may be an open bar. A really important "don't" is to avoid bringing a gift to the prospective bride and groom. In a 2024 study conducted by The Knot, guests who flew to a destination wedding spent an average of $1,680. That's reason enough not to include a gift on top of what could be a very expensive bill. What's more, it could be inconvenient for the couple. As many destination weddings take place in far-off places, large or unwieldy wedding gifts could prove challenging to bring back home. Also, the couple is likely already bringing a lot of wedding-related things with them and won't want to worry about packing even more.