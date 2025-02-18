Here's How To Pack A Suitcase As Efficiently As Possible

Going on vacation is always exciting, but before you head off, there's one giant obstacle that needs to be conquered: your suitcase. You may have the ultimate packing list for a successful beach trip, but did you stop to consider how you're going to fit everything into your carry-on bag, or your checked luggage? It's common to feel completely overwhelmed when trying to force your bag closed, but that's where the experts come in. There are tons of tips and tricks from seasoned travelers to help you get over the packing nightmare, making it a much less stressful experience. After all, who wants to be in a bad mood before they've even left the house?

Some of these packing hacks are so simple that you'll wonder why you didn't think of them yourself, but hindsight is 20/20. Knowing how to save space, keep your clothes squeaky clean, and pack your underwear isn't a gatekept secret — you just need to know where to look. We've accumulated some of the best tips so you don't have to scour the internet. Spoiler: it's all about working smarter and not harder when it comes to preparing for your (very well-deserved) vacation.