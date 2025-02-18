Here's How To Pack A Suitcase As Efficiently As Possible
Going on vacation is always exciting, but before you head off, there's one giant obstacle that needs to be conquered: your suitcase. You may have the ultimate packing list for a successful beach trip, but did you stop to consider how you're going to fit everything into your carry-on bag, or your checked luggage? It's common to feel completely overwhelmed when trying to force your bag closed, but that's where the experts come in. There are tons of tips and tricks from seasoned travelers to help you get over the packing nightmare, making it a much less stressful experience. After all, who wants to be in a bad mood before they've even left the house?
Some of these packing hacks are so simple that you'll wonder why you didn't think of them yourself, but hindsight is 20/20. Knowing how to save space, keep your clothes squeaky clean, and pack your underwear isn't a gatekept secret — you just need to know where to look. We've accumulated some of the best tips so you don't have to scour the internet. Spoiler: it's all about working smarter and not harder when it comes to preparing for your (very well-deserved) vacation.
Pack your underwear into your shoes to save space
The one travel essential travelers can't go without isn't a good credit card or a sturdy neck pillow. It's underwear. No matter whether you're on a shoestring budget or visiting an expensive resort, everyone needs clean underwear. It's a non-negotiable. With that being said, even these small garments can end up taking up a serious amount of space that you need. To maximize space, roll up your underwear and pack them inside your shoes. This works for panties, boxers, and socks, but obviously not bras.
We should add a disclaimer here, too — make sure that you pack them into relatively clean shoes. This hack will do more harm than good if you're stuffing your clean undies into stinky old hiking boots that have seen better days. Depending on the size of your feet, you should be able to fit a decent amount into each shoe, freeing up precious inches in the main part of your suitcase for other necessities. If you don't want to put your underwear in your shoes, then other things such as hair combs, makeup, or toiletries are good substitutes. Just don't waste empty space!
Don't fold your clothes, roll them
This tip is especially important if you're packing just one carry-on for a week-long vacation. When most of us pack our suitcases, we fold our clothes normally and place them on top of each other, but we're doing it all wrong. Laying them out this way can take up more space, and it's also easy to forget what you've already put in, which makes double-checking difficult. Instead, roll your clothes into tight bundles (as pictured above) and place them beside each other. Not only can this save space, but you know what you've put in with a quick glance.
Rolling has another benefit, too. Folding clothes traditionally can cause creases, but rolling will keep your garments perfectly neat. That way, you won't have to worry about ironing or steaming everything before you can wear it on vacation. This is one of the best packing tricks you can have in your arsenal, and it takes no time at all. You're welcome!
Bring less, do laundry instead
It's a fact that most people overpack their suitcases. Yes, it's great to have options when dressing up for that special fancy dinner, but it's time to ditch this mentality. More often than not, it's likely you'll come home with a handful of outfits that you never even touched. Instead of panic-packing for "just in case" scenarios, think seriously about what you're likely to wear. If there are laundry facilities at your accommodation, it's better to pack lighter and do a load of laundry mid-way through the trip.
This approach will save you a ton of space, and while you may not have as much to choose from, it probably won't matter. Some travelers opt to do the bulk of their laundry the day before they come home, too, so they can unpack a suitcase of clean clothes when they get home and save themselves the hassle. Laundry doesn't take long in the grand scheme of things. Put a load on in the morning before heading out to enjoy yourself, and either pile it into the dryer or hang it out when you get back, so it's ready for the morning.
Pre-plan your outfits
When you start packing for a long vacation, pre-planning is key. Sure, you can throw a bunch of garments in and hope for the best, but spending a little time planning your outfits will pay off. Think about the activities you want to do while you're on your trip and pack an outfit for each one. It's also advisable to pack items that are interchangeable, such as a pair of shorts you can wear more than once with different shirts, or vice versa. It seems painfully simple, but this is one of the things that's easy to forget.
Not only is this hack helpful for packing efficiently, but it will save you the hassle of rifling through your suitcase in a hurry before you head out to dinner at your hotel. There's no point in setting yourself up for unecessary stress when you're supposed to be relaxing and enjoying the spoils of your labor. Plus, creating an outfit on the fly is never as good as the one you'll have thoughtfully pieced together.
Always bring a bag for laundry
No one wants to think about going home before they've even started their vacation but trust us on this one. Emptying your suitcase post-trip is always a little depressing, and it's often made worse when you have to figure out what's still clean and what needs to go through a boil wash after a long week of summer sun. Make life easier for your future self by bringing a laundry bag with you, and placing any dirty washing into it as and when you need to. Sylfairy Store's Large Travel Laundry Bags are highly-rated, and won't break the bank.
However, you don't need to buy a specific laundry bag, either. A trash bag or an old shopping bag will do the job just as well. If you want to be extra organized, you could bring more than one so you can separate whites from colors, and darks from light. This is an especially handy process if you're traveling with children, who tend to get a little grubbier than adults (to put it mildly.)
Pack just this many garments
Some things have a science to them. Believe it or not, packing your suitcase is one of them. According to organizing expert Anna Bauer, there's a specific number of garments you should take for a week-long trip. Speaking to Martha Stewart's website, Bauer explained, "Selecting three bottoms that have variety in color and texture ensures each outfit you put together will be fresh throughout the week." As for tops, Bauer said that around four tops should be sufficient for a break this long, as well as two sets of pajamas. On the flip side, less isn't more when it comes to underwear, and a good rule of thumb is to pack at least one extra pair in case of emergencies.
Packing more than one pair of shoes is also crucial. "Sneakers for travel days and exploring, sandals that can be worn for the beach and or casual outfits, and one nice sandal or heel for nice outfits," Bauer continued. Use this number magic to help simplify your luggage load, and you won't ever look back.
Always pack your shoes at the bottom
Shoes are probably the bulkiest thing that you'll put in your suitcase. It's a good idea to wear a pair of sneakers for traveling and pack lighter pairs, like sandals, in your case, but regardless of which shoes you wear, remember one thing: Always pack them at the bottom with the soles facing down. Even for the cleanest among us, shoes can carry bacteria that you don't really want mingling in with your garments. If they get dirty while you're on vacation, putting them underside down ensures they won't mess up anything else.
This method also applies if you're using a large backpack instead of a suitcase. Put shoes at the bottom, then pack on top of that. To be extra safe, you could put your shoes in a bag to protect the rest of your clothing. This can also prevent nicer shoes with delicate materials or detailing from getting scratched by other items in your case.
Pack your clothes alongside scented dryer sheets
It's likely that dryer sheets aren't on your list of travel accessories you must pack for your next trip, but maybe they should be. Even if you aren't planning on doing any laundry when you're away, this inexpensive product could be invaluable, especially if you plan on going on a longer trip. As you pack your suitcase, place dryer sheets between the layers so that your garments stay smelling fresh and clean. As a bonus, dryer sheets often have anti-static properties which can help keep that horrible cling at bay.
Popping a couple of dryer sheets inside any shoes you pack can also stop them from making the rest of your case smell musty. All in all, dryer sheets take up a minute amount of space, so we can't see any downsides to testing this trick for yourself. Just make sure you buy a scent you like — there are plenty to choose from. Bounce Pet Hair and Lint Guard Mega Fabric Softener Dryer Sheets are a popular choice for many because of their clean and crisp scent, but if you prefer floral, there are plenty of options there, too.
Utilize every single inch of space
You could own one of the best luggage sets for globetrotters, but if you're not packing efficiently, it may as well be a thrift store trunk. Expensive or highly-rated luggage can be just as problematic if you aren't using it correctly. It might sound obvious, but many travelers don't use all the space their luggage offers them, simply because they don't know how to. Whether you choose to roll or fold your clothes, make sure that they're packed in as tightly as possible. If there is a gap at one side, do a little bit of suitcase Tetris and fill in the space with hair tongs, a cosmetic bag, or a pair of flip-flops.
Packing cubes or vacuum bags can work a lot of magic, but bear in mind that the latter will cause clothes to crease. Some travelers often don't utilize the internal straps in their suitcases, either. While this doesn't exactly save space, the straps stop your items from moving around en route so they won't get muddled or creased.
If you're traveling with others, share luggage space
If you're traveling with friends or family, don't limit yourself to just your suitcase. It's likely that some of you will travel a little lighter than others, and if that's the case, you may be able to put some of your luggage in another suitcase. It doesn't need to be a complicated scenario, and it's especially good if you're vacationing with small kids. Kids' airline tickets will come with the same baggage allowance as adults, but it's unlikely that they will need all of the space they're allowed. Some kids can get by on just a small carry-on, so if you have a large amount you would like to bring, take full advantage of this.
Similarly, if you're planning on bringing a lot of souvenirs back, then consider using your child's baggage allowance to check an empty case. Put their things in with yours, or use the half-full case as extra storage for any gifts you find. If you're only traveling with adults, it's worth communicating while packing so you can figure out who has some extra room, and who needs to use it.
Think about what you're likely to bring back
When you pack to go anywhere, make sure you're always thinking about the purpose of your trip. If you plan on visiting one of the United Kingdom's best shopping destinations or know you'll spend a lot of time finding bargains at a market, then you'll want to make sure you have the luggage space to bring your treasures home. Some travelers bring whole empty suitcases along with them so they can fill them on vacation, but others find themselves trying to stuff gifts in their already overpacked cases. Pre-planning is key here, as is considering the weight limit.
Excess baggage fees are no joke and can be a nasty surprise if you get too carried away. Save yourself the trouble by pre-planning, and only buying as much as you can take home — unless you're willing to part with the cash when you fly home. This is where friends can come in, too. If you know you're likely to shop a lot, ask a friend if they want to split the cost of an extra suitcase with you. Remember, failure to prepare is preparing to fail.
Keep your valuables in your hand luggage
If you plan on bringing a carry-on and checked luggage, you'll want to make sure you're packing both accordingly. It's tempting to put medications in your checked case so you don't have to face potentially embarrassing questions from security (we've all been there) but what if your case gets lost? Pack with the absolute worst scenario in mind. You should always have anything totally essential in your hand luggage. Not only does this include medicines, but all of your credit cards, cash, and valuable items like phones, tablets, etc. In 2023, American Airlines lost eight bags out of every 1,000. Considering the airline offered over 275 million seats in 2024, that number soon adds up.
No one wants to be stranded at home or away without any of their luggage, but knowing that you have the essentials makes a bad situation slightly more bearable. If you're concerned about anything getting damaged, packing cubes can keep your belongings safe while going through airport security. Just ensure that everyone in your party is taking good care of their carry-on so there aren't any unintentional losses.
Put plastic wrap under bottle caps
This tip is one of the most practical pieces of advice any traveler should take into consideration, regardless of where they're going or how long for. Liquids can often leak when packed inside a suitcase, either because of air pressure or because of the suitcase getting bashed around. Many travelers opt not to bring things like shampoo or body wash for this reason, and instead buy them when they reach their destination. This can often be a waste of money, as it's unlikely you'll get through the entire full-size bottle during your trip. Save yourself precious dollars and buy some plastic wrap instead.
Unscrew the lids of your travel toiletries and put a square of plastic wrap over the top, then screw the lid back on. This will prevent any leakage so none of your garments will be damaged on arrival. It's a simple and very cost-effective way to safeguard your things in a pinch. When you get to your destination, don't throw away the plastic wrap. Keep it in a safe place so you can do the same trick on the way back so you don't waste anything.