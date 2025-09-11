This Easy Luggage Hack For Packing Beach Hats Is A Game-Changer
Beach hats — they're both a fashion staple and a helpful form of sun protection. While many travelers consider sun hats part of their packing list for a successful beach trip, they can be a nuisance to pack. Have you been there? You've packed your favorite beach hat for that vacation you've been looking forward to for months, only to unpack it at your hotel and discover it's all dented after being inside your suitcase. The problem with a lot of wide-brim beach hats is that once they lose their shape, it's hard to get them back to their original state. They also just take up more space, leaving less room for other items.
Rather than not bringing a hat at all, there's an easy luggage packing hack for beach hats that's a travel game-changer. This hack, from travel influencer Danielle Gervino, advises putting the hat in your suitcase first. You'll then fill the hat's head with socks or other suitable items (such as underwear or other small accessories). After that, you'll need to make sure the hat's brim is flat inside the suitcase. From there, pack everything else around the hat. This allows the head of the hat to avoid getting smushed since there are items inside keeping its structure, and packing around the brim so it stays flat will prevent that area from becoming warped.
Backup plan: use a hat holder
While Gervino's hack is helpful, there may be times when you can't do it. For example, maybe you're figuring out how to pack everything for your vacation in a carry-on, and the hat just won't fit. The good news is there's a backup plan you can test out.
Instead of inside your luggage, try packing the hat on the outside, using a magnetic hat holder. To do this, attach the holder to your bag or suitcase of choice. Then, place the hat brim between the two magnets on the strap. Close the magnets together and double-check that the hat is secure. The cost of these hat holders can vary, with some over $50 and others under $10. No matter the price, make sure to check out the product's reviews from customers who've already purchased it. This way, you know how it actually holds up during travel.
The only downside here is that you'll have to be extra careful on the plane. Some overhead bins aren't as spacious as others, and your fellow travelers are also putting their luggage up there, so make sure your hat is away from any space where it could get damaged by another traveler's bag. Of course, there's even less space for carry-ons below the seat in front of you, in which case the hat and bag together might not fit.