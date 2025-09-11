This Easy Luggage Hack For Packing Beach Hats Is A Game-Changer

While Gervino's hack is helpful, there may be times when you can't do it. For example, maybe you're figuring out how to pack everything for your vacation in a carry-on, and the hat just won't fit. The good news is there's a backup plan you can test out.

Instead of inside your luggage, try packing the hat on the outside, using a magnetic hat holder. To do this, attach the holder to your bag or suitcase of choice. Then, place the hat brim between the two magnets on the strap. Close the magnets together and double-check that the hat is secure. The cost of these hat holders can vary, with some over $50 and others under $10. No matter the price, make sure to check out the product's reviews from customers who've already purchased it. This way, you know how it actually holds up during travel.

The only downside here is that you'll have to be extra careful on the plane. Some overhead bins aren't as spacious as others, and your fellow travelers are also putting their luggage up there, so make sure your hat is away from any space where it could get damaged by another traveler's bag. Of course, there's even less space for carry-ons below the seat in front of you, in which case the hat and bag together might not fit.