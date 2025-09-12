Safety Tips To Keep Bears Out Of Your Car While Camping

Bears don't exactly respect personal space. They're big, burly, generally hungry, can be spotted poking around more frequently in people's backyards, and even chill in jacuzzis. And while black bears are far less dangerous than their brown counterparts, they're still strong and can mess you up in the wild. Bears can also easily break into your car while it's left unattended, say, while you're camping some several miles away. But have no fear, because human ingenuity wins out yet again. If you keep your car locked, your car windows rolled up, and all the stuff inside out of sight, bears will be far less likely to engage in bearjacking.

It all boils down to food. Even though bears tend to encroach on human territory because we build buildings near their habitats, humans are also excellent at producing trash. Black bears eat up to 20,000 calories of food per day before heading into hibernation, so if you've got some bits of gristle hanging on the grill on the lawn, beware. And if you're camping and have food with you, and maybe left some coolers or something else in the car, inquisitive and clever bears might find it. If your windows are down, you're practically begging for a bear to steal your stuff.

This means that you've got to act preventively and discourage bears from breaking into your car. This is especially true in a state like California, where it's illegal to use bear spray in national parks. Rolled-up windows will stop bear claws and snouts from gaining leverage and also prevent smells from wafting out. If items are stowed out of sight, bears will be less curious. "Out of sight, out of mind," as the saying goes.