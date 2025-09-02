U.S. States That Made It Illegal To Live Out Of Your RV

You might be inclined to think that if you buy a piece of property, you can do whatever you want on that property (short of commit a crime). Leave the land empty except for a single, iron peg for a game of horseshoes? Sure. Strap a cattle skull on your head and dance wildly under the full moon? Sure. But live on that property in an RV? No can do in four U.S. states: Indiana, Michigan, Hawaii, and Delaware. That is, not without some serious caveats that make it impractical to the point of impossible.

To clarify, when we say "live out of" your RV, we mean treating your RV as a permanent, full-time residence on your own, private property — like a tiny house on wheels. Some U.S. states are comparatively lax about living out of RVs, like Texas, provided you register your vehicle. In Alaska, meanwhile, it might be legal but dangerous to do so because of the cold. And even then, individual cities like Anchorage don't allow it unless your main residence is undergoing renovation (and even then, not across the whole city). RV laws are generally like this. They're tangled messes of ordinances and exceptions to rules.

Then there are the four strictest states. In Hawaii, living in an RV in one spot is technically illegal but you can constantly move between campgrounds. Same goes for Michigan and also Indiana, the latter of which restricts use of a given campground to 14 days in a row. Delaware might be the strictest of them all, though, as they combine all of the above with limited RV camping options.