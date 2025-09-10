Michigan's Yearly Polish Festival Is A Grand Rapids Charmer Full Of Food, Dancing, A Parade, And Pub Crawls

Pulaski Days is a beloved weeklong celebration of Polish heritage and one particular Polish American hero, Casimir Pulaski. Celebrated annually in early October throughout the venues and streets of Grand Rapids, Michigan, the 2025 festival runs September 28 through October 3. It features Bloody Mary bars, Polish sausages, pickle soups, parades, kielbasa-eating contests, golf, and a variety of other Polski traditions — including a Polka mass (yes — a Catholic service with a Polish spin). Essentially, it's a Polish pub crawl through social halls that are typically private — but not on Pulaski Days!

Grand Rapids, an artsy little city with mini-Chicago vibes, has the 18th-largest Polish-American population in the United States. Nearby Illinois has one of the largest, with Polish neighborhoods like Jefferson Park in Chicago. If you've spent time in the Great Lakes region, you'll likely recognize Casimir Pulaski, known as "The Soldier of Liberty" and "The Father of the American Cavalry." He even has an Illinois state holiday, observed the first Monday in March, when some government buildings and libraries close. He's also remembered in a song by indie-rock artist Sufjan Stevens.

Pulaski was a Polish military leader who fought Russian occupation in the late 1700s. After fleeing Austrian invaders, he met Benjamin Franklin in Paris and offered his services to the American Revolution. Franklin accepted. In America, Pulaski led successful attacks against the British, established the first U.S. cavalry, earned a brigadier general's rank, and is credited with saving George Washington's life. He was mortally wounded in 1779 in the Battle of Savannah, and in 2009, he became just the seventh foreigner to receive honorary U.S. Citizenship. Today, celebrating Pulaski is about more than honoring the war hero — it's about honoring the enduring pursuit of liberty and the rich immigrant heritage that Pulaski Days elevates.