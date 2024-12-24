The Midwest's Largest Winter Festival Is In An Artsy Michigan City Where Outdoor Adventure Is Endless
Nicknamed the Water-Winter Wonderland State, it's no secret that Michigan is the perfect place for an idyllic winter vacation. Tucked snugly into the mitten-shaped state you'll find enchanting destinations that come alive during the colder months, like Greenfield Village, which hosts one of Michigan's most beloved holiday traditions, and the adorable Germanic village, Frankenmuth, known as "Michigan's Little Bavaria." If you're spending winter in Michigan, you have an abundance of options.
One of the most uniquely dazzling options is the World of Winter Festival, the largest winter festival in the Midwest (and possibly the entire country). Each year from January to March, the festival transforms Downtown Grand Rapids into a winter wonderland. Glittering with lighted art installations, live performances, and winter-themed events, you'll find an array of outdoor attractions at the festival that appeal to the whole family. Enjoy tasty bites and fun games between breaks to watch the live performances. You'll also find plenty of magnificent lighted walkways as you explore the area. To embrace all the magic of a Michigan winter, bundle up and take a wintry journey through the World of Winter Festival.
Things to see at the World of Winter Festival
When you're planning your visit to the World of Winter Festival, consider that its lighted attractions are best viewed at night. Strolling through the winter-kissed festival streets, you'll be exposed to dazzling art installations such as the Permafrost display on the Blue Bridge, a trio of illuminated mastodons crafted from colored glass and metal. You'll also find a wonderland of glowing displays in Ah-Nab-Awen Park, which features the psychedelic Stargate installation, an army of inflatable and illuminated frogs, and the music-motivated "Singing Tree" that lights up at the sound of voices.
Take an immersive stroll over the mural-lined Gillette Bridge and through the strobe-lit arches of the Sonic Runway. For even more awe-inspiring displays, head to Sixth Street Park, where you'll encounter a birdhouse filled with chirping birds along with other captivating works. At Canal Park, gaze up at the twinkling lights of the Rainbow Willow Tree, and admire the otherworldly Stargaze sculpture. While there are endless photo opportunities within the festival, head to the WoW Selfie Spot at the Monroe Skate Park for the perfect Instagram picture. While you're there, visit the Bon{d}fire, an LED bonfire structure that encourages visitors to share stories in a campfire-like setting.
Must-do activities at the event
While you may be perfectly content to wander and take in all the sights, the World of Winter Festival also hosts a variety of winter-themed activities and events you'll want to check out. Kicking off the festival in January is the Starry Night Drone Show, a spectacular event with lighted drones, DJs, live performances, and delicious food truck snacks. If you want to get your blood pumping, don't miss the Silent Disco, which invites visitors to dance the night away with headphones amid dazzling light displays and performers.
Perfect for a frosty Michigan winter, you'll find an assortment of ice-based activities, including live ice-carving shows, the Ice Park and Food Truck Rally, and the Fire & Ice show, which merges live fire performances with classic figure skating routines. Music lovers won't want to miss the Ice Piano Performance, a breathtaking live concert played on a piano crafted from ice. Of course, these events are only the tip of the iceberg. Visit the festival's website to plan your visit around which activities pique your interest.
Outside of the festival, Grand Rapids is a year-round destination for outdoor adventure. When the weather is warmer, you can take a hike at the Provin Trails Park or visit the (non-illuminated) animals at the John Ball Zoo. You'll also find an underrated state park with Lake Michigan views within driving distance. To make the best of winter in Michigan, strap on your skates and head to the ice rink at Rosa Parks Circle, or make your way to the Cannonsburg Ski Area for a day on the slopes.