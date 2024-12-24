The Midwest's Largest Winter Festival Is In An Artsy Michigan City Where Outdoor Adventure Is Endless

While you may be perfectly content to wander and take in all the sights, the World of Winter Festival also hosts a variety of winter-themed activities and events you'll want to check out. Kicking off the festival in January is the Starry Night Drone Show, a spectacular event with lighted drones, DJs, live performances, and delicious food truck snacks. If you want to get your blood pumping, don't miss the Silent Disco, which invites visitors to dance the night away with headphones amid dazzling light displays and performers.

Perfect for a frosty Michigan winter, you'll find an assortment of ice-based activities, including live ice-carving shows, the Ice Park and Food Truck Rally, and the Fire & Ice show, which merges live fire performances with classic figure skating routines. Music lovers won't want to miss the Ice Piano Performance, a breathtaking live concert played on a piano crafted from ice. Of course, these events are only the tip of the iceberg. Visit the festival's website to plan your visit around which activities pique your interest.

Outside of the festival, Grand Rapids is a year-round destination for outdoor adventure. When the weather is warmer, you can take a hike at the Provin Trails Park or visit the (non-illuminated) animals at the John Ball Zoo. You'll also find an underrated state park with Lake Michigan views within driving distance. To make the best of winter in Michigan, strap on your skates and head to the ice rink at Rosa Parks Circle, or make your way to the Cannonsburg Ski Area for a day on the slopes.