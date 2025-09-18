One Of The Most Affordable Caribbean Destinations Is A French-Inspired Paradise With Volcanic Beaches
The Caribbean may not be the first place you think of for an affordable getaway, but it really depends on where you look and when you travel. After all, the Caribbean has around 100 inhabited islands to choose from. One of the most gorgeous budget-friendly islands for vacationing is Martinique. At this French-inspired isle, you'll find reasonably-priced accommodations, free things to do, and miles of volcanic beaches to soak up the sun. Just make sure to venture further away from the bustling city of Fort-de-France to smaller, cheaper towns like Sainte-Luce. For the biggest discounts, visit during the hot, humid, rainy season, between June and October. (Note: Hurricanes are most common in September, and many hotels, restaurants, and shops close due to few tourists.) If you're worried about the weather, the shoulder months of May and November have mild temperatures, fewer crowds, and lower prices.
Martinique is a French territory, and you can see these influences in the French Colonial architecture, Creole food, and Carnival traditions. In Fort-de-France, check out the St. Louis Cathedral, which was inspired by Gustave Eiffel's designs, and the Bibliothèque Schoelcher, which was built for the 1889 World Exposition in Paris and moved piece by piece to Martinique. If you want to join a French-Caribbean cultural celebration, plan your trip in February for Carnival and Mardi Gras. There are a handful of events to attend, including the Carnival Queens parade, the Burlesque Wedding parties, and the famous Red Devil festivities.
What to do on a budget in Martinique
There are some money-saving tricks to help cut costs on your holiday while still making the most of your first trip to Martinique. As mentioned before, it's best to book during the off-season, when one-bedroom apartments with sea views are as low as $70 a night, and mid-range hotels with pools have rates around $150.
To get to Martinique, you will typically fly to Aimé Césaire International Airport in Fort-de-France. Once you arrive, avoid expensive taxis, which can be a whopping $80 just from the airport to your hotel. The easiest and most economical way to get around is to take the ferries (called "vedettes") that run often between Fort-de-France and the popular beach resort towns of Les Trois-Îlets, Pointe du Bout, Anse Mitan, and Anse à l'Ane. The journey takes about 15 to 20 minutes, depending on your destination, and tickets cost $5 one-way or $8 round-trip. Bonus: Not only is this the fastest route, it's also the most scenic!
For meals, consider Creole restaurants that blend French culinary techniques with African and Caribbean ingredients. In Fort-de-France, Kay Juju is a bargain, as is Barrel, known for its Creole street food like wood-fired boukané sausage, smoked with sugar cane, for under $10 (at time of writing). Chase it down with a smooth sip along Martinique's Road of Rums. Tip: Skip the guided tours and visit the distilleries on your own. They'll usually give you a tasting — on the house!
Explore Martinique's wild volcanic beaches
Though Martinique's south side has soft, white-sand beaches, the north is more wild and untouched. Here, you'll hike through rainforests to volcanic beaches in the shadow of Mount Pelée. The three best black-sand beaches are within a 10-minute drive of each other.
Anse Ceron is a lush stretch lined with coconut and grape trees. It overlooks Ilet de la Perle as well as Dominica in the distance. Anse Ceron is quieter than neighboring Anse Couleuvre, a volcanic beach at the base of a dramatic cliff. The waves at Anse Couleuvre draw local surfers, while the marine life is a perk for snorkelers. There is a parking lot at Habitation Anse Couleuvre, with a forest trail by the ruins of an old sugar cane mill. The final beach in the trio is Anse Lévrier, which has the island's blackest sand and sea turtles swimming offshore. If you want to explore further, a three-hour jungle path leads to Plage de Sinaî beach in Grand'Rivière, one of the Caribbean destinations to have on your radar. An hour into the hike, you'll pass the 400-foot Couleuvre River Waterfall, Martinique's tallest cascade.
Anse Noire is the only volcanic beach on the south side of the island. It has a lively coral reef to dive with colorful fish and turtles. For a remote volcanic beach, hike two hours through mangroves to Baie du Trésor, a calm cove on the eastern Caravelle Peninsula.