Between Grand Rapids And Grand Haven Is Michigan's Underrated Recreation Paradise With A Hidden Lake And Hiking Trails
Grand Rapids and Grand Haven are two destinations in West Michigan that each offer their own unique flair. The city of Grand Rapids has that Midwest charm with mini-Chicago vibes. Meanwhile, Grand Haven is a beloved coastal town on Lake Michigan with a popular beach that's just a 40-minute drive from Grand Rapids. Between these two West Michigan hot spots, however, is an overlooked recreational area that has a hidden lake and scenic hiking trails.
The Bass River Recreation Area features meadows, hardwood trees, ponds, and the 300-acre Max Lake, making it ideal for all sorts of outdoor activities, both on the trails and in the water. While the entire area itself is underrated, Max Lake is especially unique for being a hidden gem that you won't find on Google Maps. Instead, you'll need to learn about the lake from someone who lives in the area or do a bit of research to find its location.
While those who love to spend time on the water can enjoy Max Lake or the Grand River in the recreation area, there are options for visitors looking to stay dry, too. Guests can take advantage of around 8 miles of trails and various outdoor activities like mountain biking, horseback riding, and hiking. Just be sure to revisit the essential solo hiking safety tips if you're planning on going on your own.
Planning your visit to the Bass River Recreation Area in Michigan
From Grand Rapids, you can access Bass River Recreation Area via M-45 West or I-96 West. Meanwhile, those coming from Grand Haven can take Mercury Drive or US-31 South. Parking is available, but a Recreation Passport from the official Michigan government website is required.
If you're going there for the trails, you have two options. There's the 6.1-mile Bass River Multi-Use Trail, which is great for hiking and mountain biking, as well as cross-country skiing in winter. However, keep in mind that most of the trail is a rugged, narrow dirt path. The trailhead is 0.25 miles from the 104th Avenue/Bass River Road entrance, where you can also stock up on water using the available hand pump. From the same entrance, you can access the 5.1-mile Bass River Multi-Use Equestrian Trail, great for horseback riding, mountain biking, and hiking.
For water recreation opportunities, Max Lake is popular for boating, fishing, and paddling. It's best to go when the weather is warmer, since Michigan lakes are known to freeze in winter. A boat launch to get to Max Lake can also be found at the 104th Avenue/Bass River Road entrance. While you can't camp in the recreation area, you can pitch your tent at the nearby Conestoga Grand River Campground in Coopersville, just a 25-minute drive away. If you're looking for more outdoor fun after your visit, consider making the trek over to Grand Haven, a charming Midwest getaway on Lake Michigan and a popular beach hangout for locals.