A Charming Midwest Lakeside Resort City Offers Serene Beaches, A Bustling Boardwalk, And Lively Events

The shores of Lake Michigan are dotted with charming towns perfect for a relaxing getaway. But among these hundreds of destinations, Grand Haven stands out from the pack thanks to its combination of serene beaches, a bustling downtown, and a lineup of incredible seasonal events. So while you can certainly kick back and relax in Grand Haven, there's always something new for the adventurous traveler to explore.

Grand Haven is less than an hour west of Grand Rapids, but you'd be forgiven if you thought it was much farther. It feels a world away from Grand Rapids skyscrapers and urban vibes, instead offering a quaint downtown district and coastal vibes near the lake. One of its defining features is the Boardwalk — a bustling pathway featuring water views as it winds past dozens of popular shops and restaurants. Depending on when you visit, you might also see Grand Haven come alive during one of its many festivals. These run throughout the year, giving you an incredible way to immerse yourself in the local community.

Grand Haven offers more than enough to keep you busy for a long vacation, but it's also an excellent hub for nearby adventures. About an hour away is South Haven, another coastal city called the "Catskills of the Midwest," and it's worth exploring if you have the time. You could also spend a day milling about Grand Rapids, as the city is overflowing with excellent restaurants and amenities, making it a nice contrast to the small-town vibe of Grand Haven.