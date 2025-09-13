Costco's Affordable Camping Chairs Make Campfires And Lake Days Cozier With A Practical And Sleek Design

While packing creature comforts like travel pillows can make for a more comfortable night outdoors, there's nothing cozier than a couch. The Mac Sports Double Camping Chair is like a portable loveseat for you and your favorite person or furry friend to cuddle on while lounging lakeside. This practical two-person camping chair features two cup holders, two wine holders, and mesh pockets for storing your phone.

Both of these Costco camping chairs are affordable and versatile. According to one reviewer, this double camping chair is ideal for sport families as well, "This chair is so light my husband started using this for the kids sports events. We have 3 kids and instead of lugging individual chairs this will fit an adult and 2 kids (one being a toddler)..."

The Mac Sports Double Camp Chair has a lightweight yet sturdy steel frame that can carry up to 450 pounds. Like the Flex Height Sling Chair, this camping chair comes with a carry bag, making it portable and easily packable. Even a trip to the best-ranked campground in America will be more enjoyable if you're telling stories around the campfire while relaxing on one of these Costco camping chairs.