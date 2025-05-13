The Best-Ranked Campground In All Of America Is A Paradise Out West With Abundant Outdoor Recreation
The RV capital of the world might be an artsy city in the Midwest with shopping, trails, and parks, but one state in the Southwest is proving to be big competition as it is gaining national recognition. Campspot, a campground management company, ranked 2025's best campgrounds in America, and Verde Ranch RV Resort was top of the list. They looked at the traffic from their website analytics, the booking process, dynamic pricing, and staff participation in Campspot resources. While much of the research was done through site statistics, the public also gives the park sparkling reviews on Google, rating it above 4.5 stars with nearly 1,000 posts.
As per its name, it is a resort-style RV park, boasting upscale amenities, such as a hot tub, pool, playground, clubhouse, and internet access. It's less of an off-the-grid experience and more of a place to enjoy nature with a modern twist. So, if you've never been on a solo camping trip, and you're wondering what to bring, this might be a good starter spot to get your feet wet. They even have glamping accommodations if you don't own an RV. The campgrounds transform into a community as the staff create a calendar of activities full of outdoor recreation.
Things to do around Verde Ranch RV Resort
Verde Ranch RV Resort might have topped Campspot's list because, without an itinerary, you'll still find a long list of events scheduled to keep you entertained. From "Dive-In" movies to beer tastings, there are kid-friendly and adult-only activities, perfect for the entire family to come along or to enjoy kid-free.
While the RV resort is your home base, adventure is never far away. Take a 2-hour drive north to explore the awe-inspiring Grand Canyon, or stay closer to camp and hike the scenic Bell Trail, which is just 15 minutes east. Even closer, less than 10 minutes from the resort, is Montezuma Castle National Monument, where you can step back in time with a self-guided tour of this historic cliff dwelling.
After a day of hiking, sightseeing, and soaking in the desert views, head back to camp to unwind in style. Perhaps, a muscle-relaxing soak in the hot tub under the stars will do you good. Want to see other campgrounds that Campspot honored? Check out Florida's top-ranked hidden campground that offers a charming setting with its own waterfront pub.