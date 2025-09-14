The Nightmarish Parasite That Could Be Lurking At The Beach During Your Caribbean Vacation

Powdery white sand, palm trees, sparkling turquoise waters, and putting your phone on "Do Not Disturb" sound like the perfect ingredients for an incredible tropical getaway. However, if you're traveling to one of the 25 best beaches in the Caribbean — or any Caribbean beach for that matter — there's a hidden danger that could turn paradise into a nightmare: hookworms. Doesn't sound like the ideal garnish to your tropical cocktail, right?

These parasitic worms live in warm, moist environments, often in sandy beaches, where stray animals defecate — so Fido might be to blame here. According to the CDC, their larvae can penetrate human skin, usually through bare feet or legs, and lead to a condition known as cutaneous larva migrans. At first, the infection may feel like an itchy rash or small red bumps. However, as it moves under the skin, a winding, snake-like track is left behind that can be both painful and alarming.

Thankfully, Cleveland Clinic states that, if you do become infected, it can usually be taken care of with just one round of treatment. Nonetheless, a Caribbean getaway should leave you with memories — not medical bills. And, by taking small precautions, you can help keep your vacation blissful, and avoid bringing home more than just souvenirs.