A Common Drinking Source Americans Take For Granted Can Quickly Ruin Your Caribbean Vacation If Consumed

The Caribbean islands are some of the most sought-out travel destinations on the planet, and for good reason. Who wouldn't want to spend their vacation days lounging under palm trees, swimming in crystal blue waters, and basking in all that luscious sun and sea breeze? Even though the region is well known for its warm and welcoming hospitality, there are a few crucial warnings to consider before embarking on a trip to the Caribbean. One of the most important admonitions? Be wary of drinking the tap water.

While drinking from the tap is incredibly common in most of the United States, tap water across the Caribbean is generally considered unsafe to drink. Of course, this is a broad generalization, as many resorts and hotel properties in highly urbanized areas maintain high standards for water treatment. However, it's a good rule of thumb to avoid consuming tap water altogether to avoid contracting a contaminated water-related illness like Hepatitis A (it's also a great idea to ask your doctor about getting the Hep A vaccine prior to travel).

Those traveling via cruise liner needn't worry while on board, as tap water on cruise ships is desalinated and safe to drink. When pulling into port for a stopover, though, it's not a bad idea to keep your canteen topped up for the day ahead, especially if you're embarking on any outdoor adventures. For full advisories on drinking water quality, be sure to check the CDC Destinations database prior to travel.