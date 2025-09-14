Is Your Passport At Risk Of Being Revoked? (What You Need To Know)

We're all familiar with Benjamin Franklin's famous saying, "Nothing is certain but death and taxes." Even if you have plenty of good years ahead, don't expect to spend them jetting off to the world's most famous beaches or Europe's most popular cities if you have a large outstanding tax debt. That's because, in December 2015, Congress enacted the Fixing America's Surface Transportation (FAST) Act, which authorizes the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to request that the U.S. State Department revoke passports of seriously delinquent tax debtors. So if you happen to owe Uncle Sam an outsized sum of money, put the brakes on your vacation because your passport could be at risk of being taken away.

How much debt do you need to owe the IRS for your passport to be at risk? Each year, the IRS adjusts the threshold for seriously delinquent tax debt to account for inflation. As of this writing, the threshold sits at $64,000, including penalties and interest. If this applies to you, don't fret — there are processes in place.

First, the IRS must have taken all administrative action, such as filing a Notice of Federal Tax Lien or issuing a levy. They then send Letter 6152, or Notice of Intent to Request U.S. Department of State to Revoke Your Passport, giving you 30 days to respond. After that, they issue Notice CP508C, notifying you that your seriously delinquent tax debt has been certified to the State Department. Only then may the State Department revoke or limit your passport — or deny an application or renewal.