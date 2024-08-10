The Best Time To Renew Your Passport (& The Easiest Way To Do It)

With a few exceptions, you probably don't touch — or perhaps even think about — your passport until you're prepping for your next vacation abroad. Maybe you've tied the knot and want to drop your maiden name from it, or perhaps recent plastic surgery has you feeling like it's time for a new photo. The worst scenario, though, is realizing your passport expired just days before your trip. That's why it's smart to renew it well before it expires. How early, you ask? Aim for nine months in advance. And believe it or not, the easiest way to renew is still the old-school way: snail mail.

You likely already know by now that to enter some countries, your passport needs to be valid for at least six months beyond your travel dates, or you risk being denied entry. Some airlines won't even let you board a plane if your passport is nearing expiration. The last thing you want is to rush to the airport with your bags packed, only to be turned away at the check-in counter. And sure, renewing can be a hassle, and it's easy to procrastinate (we get it). But since passport processing can sometimes drag on for months at a time, six months might not be enough of a cushion. You'd be doing yourself a favor if you started the renewal process around the nine-month mark. Even the State Department says so.

