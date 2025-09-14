Tourists Doing This In Venice's Picturesque Canals Can Earn A Hefty Fine

With its postcard-perfect tableau of striking palazzos and colorful buildings reflected in its maze of picturesque canals and bridges, Venice has lured millions of tourists to its shores — perhaps a tad too many, given its reputation as one of the most overtouristed places in Europe. Yet when it comes to rebelling against tourist conformity, there's one line that shouldn't be crossed in Venice, and that line is the canal. According to the City of Venice's official website, any form of bathing, diving, or swimming in the Venetian canals will cost you a hefty €350 ($409) fine. It'll also get you an immediate ban and swift escort out of the city from Venice's Municipal Police — and that's a special "arrivederci" you wouldn't want to end your trip with.

Sadly, incidents of people swimming in the canal waters are still occurring. Shortly after Italy reopened following COVID-19 restrictions, two German tourists were apprehended after swimming in the city's Grand Canal. They were fined and banned from the city for 48 hours. And apparently, some people's lapses in judgment go beyond swimming, as in the case of two tourists who surfed down Venice's most popular canal routes — the Grand Canal, past the Salute Basilica, and under the Rialto Bridge — on electric surfboards, posing a danger to the water taxis and gondolas that usually float down these areas. Just this year, a man who seemed to be training for a race hauled himself out of the water onto the Rialto Bridge before taking off at a run. At least he wore a wetsuit, unlike the two American tourists who, in 2022, dove naked into a Castello district canal, much to the horror of the locals.