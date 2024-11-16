12 Best Things To Do On Your Romantic Vacation To Venice, According To Research

Could there be a more romantic city in the world than Venice? Though this city of winding canals, countless bridges, and singing gondoliers may be steadily sinking into the lagoon, there are so many romantic reasons to visit this iconic Italian city. Paris has its lights. Rome has its history and romantic architecture. But there is just something about Venice that makes it the perfect location for a romantic vacation. If you're just starting out or have been together for decades, Venice is guaranteed to tick your romantic boxes.

The city itself has been immortalized over the centuries, most recently in novels and film. How many times has James Bond made mischief in the streets and hotels of Venice? Who hasn't heard that Venice tugged on the heartstrings of Ernest Hemingway? The city has a magical quality, one that can only be discovered with a visit to the city.

With its reputation for seduction and romance, you can be sure that there are many romantic and, dare we say, sexy things to do in Venice. But what are the most so? Well, according to our research, participating in any one of the following 12 things will have you going, as Indiana Jones once said: "Ah ... Venice."