12 Best Things To Do On Your Romantic Vacation To Venice, According To Research
Could there be a more romantic city in the world than Venice? Though this city of winding canals, countless bridges, and singing gondoliers may be steadily sinking into the lagoon, there are so many romantic reasons to visit this iconic Italian city. Paris has its lights. Rome has its history and romantic architecture. But there is just something about Venice that makes it the perfect location for a romantic vacation. If you're just starting out or have been together for decades, Venice is guaranteed to tick your romantic boxes.
The city itself has been immortalized over the centuries, most recently in novels and film. How many times has James Bond made mischief in the streets and hotels of Venice? Who hasn't heard that Venice tugged on the heartstrings of Ernest Hemingway? The city has a magical quality, one that can only be discovered with a visit to the city.
With its reputation for seduction and romance, you can be sure that there are many romantic and, dare we say, sexy things to do in Venice. But what are the most so? Well, according to our research, participating in any one of the following 12 things will have you going, as Indiana Jones once said: "Ah ... Venice."
Catch a gondola ride for two
Of course you have to go for a gondola ride in Venice! It may be cliché, but it's a romantic prerequisite. Because Venice uses canals instead of roadways, gondoliers are a thriving trade. Originally used as a form of aquatic taxi to get from one section of the city to the next, gondolas today are a more leisurely way to sightsee, snuggle close, and listen to the gondolier sing or pontificate about Venetian history.
Many say that the best way to see Venice is from the water. The romance of the city is immediately apparent when viewed from the comfort of a gondola. The chance to see the architecture up close, and the romance that comes with slowly gliding along Venice's multiple canals is enough to put anyone in a romantic mood.
Something to be aware of is the fact that, owing to its status as a tourist-must, gondola rides can be expensive. According to Rick Steves, haggling is welcome, but prices are usually pretty firm. Expect to pay at least €80 for a 40-minute ride. Prices increase if you add a singer, or ride during sunset hours when the city is at its most romantic. If that seems steep, ask yourselves: When are we going to get the chance to do this again? Take the gondola ride.
Drink in the sunset at St. Mark's Square
It's difficult to think of a more iconic Venetian landmark than St. Mark's Square. Known natively as Piazza San Marco, it is the largest, open-air public space in the entire city. Once the seats of the Venetian archdiocese and city government, St. Mark's Square was once a thriving center for trade that helped cement Venice's reputation as a city of riches.
Defined by its towering columns, enormous palace, stone piazza, giant cathedral, and striking bell tower, a visit to St. Mark's Square is a must on any Venice vacation to-do list. Filled with shops, cafés, gelato shops, and plenty of places to sit, couples can take in the splendor of their surroundings, though they may have to fight through crowds to do it. Rick Steves recommends early morning or after dark for anyone who wants to beat the crowds.
However, the most romantic time to visit St. Mark's is at sunset. Is there anything more romantic than cozying up with your favorite person and watching the sun set below the horizon in dramatic fashion? Add to that the vibrant colors and light playing off of the tremendous architecture in St. Mark's and the water of the lagoon and there's no more romantic place in all of Venice to enjoy a Prosecco while drinking in the sunset.
A day trip to Burano
While the most famous island in the Venetian lagoon is Poveglia Island, said to be the most haunted palace in all of Italy, there are plenty of other, less terrifying islands that offer their own unique charm and character. Take Burano, an island that doesn't get nearly enough attention. Accessible only by ferry, Burano is a small island that is one of the most colorful places you could ever hope to visit. And we mean that both metaphorically and literally.
The first thing you will notice about the island is its literal color. The houses here are all small, packed together, and painted in bright pastel colors giving this little community a vibrancy not usually associated with the northern Italy. Burano is also famous for its colorful locals, who will never miss an opportunity to share their opinion if asked ... or even if it's not.
Burano makes for a wonderful day trip that will take you and your paramour away from the hustle and bustle of central Venice. Enjoy a simple, leisurely walk through the brightly-colored streets, or pop into a small restaurant to get a taste of the local flavor. If you want to see something truly special, seek out the village elders who have been making traditional Burano lace by hand for hundreds of years.
Follow Hemingways footsteps on Torcello
Literary couples will feel at home anywhere in Venice. A stop at the famous Harry's Bar will showcase the history of Venice as a haven for the rich and famous. However, there is no modern writer more associated with Venice than Ernest Hemingway. The author spent a good chunk of his later life in Venice, usually in the company of the young Italian countess he was desperately trying to woo. However, Hemingway was still prolific in his writing efforts, and visitors to the small island of Torcello will be able to see the place that provided him so much inspiration in his later life.
More rural than the rest of Venice, Torcello hosts some beautiful natural locations for a picnic or duck hunt (as Hemingway was so fond of). It is disputed as to where exactly on the island he lived while writing "Across the River and Into the Trees," but it is easy to see, with its relaxing atmosphere, how a writer could find such inspiration on Torcello.
It's also a perfect day trip for couples looking to visit Venice off the beaten path. Torcello is not the busiest place in the world, and couples could very easily spend an entire day strolling the woods or enjoying a quiet lunch at one of the many mom and pop restaurants Hemingway was so fond of patronizing.
Visit the Doge's Palace
Despite being one of the largest buildings in St. Mark's Square, visitors tend to walk by the Doge's Palace in favor of the more outwardly enticing cathedral on the opposite end of the square. This is a mistake. The large, ornate, marble palace was the home of the Doge, or Duke, who was the leader of the Venetian Republic. This was a period in which Venice's wealth and influence was such that the city was able to establish itself as its own country. The Doge's Palace was the seat of the Venetian government and a thriving center for trade.
As you would expect, the interior of the Doge's Palace is a grand example of the might of Venetian culture. Established as a museum in 1923, the Palace is a perfect time capsule of Venetian history. The museum contains some of the city's tremendous artworks, as well as gilded ceilings and hand-painted maps showing off the scope of Venice's merchant empire.
Any couple with a passion for history and art will love visiting the Doge's Palace. Even those who don't will be able to appreciate the wealth on display. Operating hours for the museum are between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., making it exceptionally easy for couples to squeeze in a visit while exploring central Venice.
Climb the Campanile San Marco
For all of the Doge Palace's grandeur and wealth, there is one thing it is tremendously lacking: views. So, when you leave your palace visit and step back into St. Mark's Square, you need only look around to see where you can find some. The Campanile San Marco, originally built as a lighthouse for ships entering Venice's busy port, is today a bell tower and architectural landmark. A replica of the original tower that collapsed in 1902, the Campanile is available for tourists to climb should they wish.
The 323 steps lead you to the upper observatory, where you will see the absolute best views of the city of Venice, the surrounding lagoon, inwards toward the mountainous mainland, and outwards toward the Aegean Sea.
Brave couples taking the stairs together will only further prove the strength of their relationship. Couples who can climb the several hundred steps and take in the views without separating from each other are destined for a long and happy life together. Plus, the reward at the top is worthy of a kiss.
Enjoy a night at the opera
Italy gave birth to the operatic form some time in the mid-17th century. Ever since, some of the greatest operas to have graced the stage, such as La Toscana, Turnadot, and M.Butterfly have been written by Italian composers. Venice is home to Antonio Vivaldi, who is most famous for his Four Seasons series of baroque chamber music, but who still wrote and put on many grand operas in the city. And Teatro La Fenice is the home of opera in Venice.
Arguably one of the most famous opera houses in the entire world, La Fenice has made Venice a haven for operatic stars for several centuries. Its grand architecture and elegant furnishing make it the perfect location to spend a lavish night on the town. Dinner and a show. What could be more classically romantic?
Even if you are not a fan of opera, a trip to La Fenice should still be on your romantic Venice to-do list. While the theatre mainly produces opera, several more contemporary acts also fill up the calendar. The Venice Jazz Festival occurs here, and several international rock and folk artists perform on a regular basis. So, if you're planning a trip to Venice, take a peek at the schedule and see what's playing while you're there.
Walk the Rialto and visit the market
The Grand Canal is the central artery of Venice. It feeds much of the city, and has served as a trading hotspot for several centuries. While you can access most of Venice via boat, there is something to be said for the numerous alleys and bridges that crisscross the city. The most iconic, and most romantic, of all is the Rialto.
Spanning the entire width of the Grand Canal in a graceful, Venetian Gothic arch, the Rialto Bridge is a masterwork of craftsmanship. Covered in a twinning graceful roof and adorned with several arched porticos, the Rialto bridge is a stone marvel that has stood for over 400 years. The romance comes from the fact that it's a bridge. There is something about bridges that ooze romance. Perhaps it's the fact that they connect two things that were once separated? Maybe we're getting too metaphorical.
If the bridge weren't enough to get the romantic juices flowing, a trip over to the Rialto markets surely will. A series of boats set up along the grand canal on both sides of the bridge, the Rialto markets are a great way to see local grocers and artisans showing off their wares. It's a great opportunity to experience the local color while in Venice.
Eat, eat, eat!
Oh, to eat in Venice! One of the main reasons people visit Italy is for the food. As one of the most popular cuisines in the world, you can rest assured that there will be something good to eat regardless of where in the country you are. Sicily, in particular, has a vibrant cuisine that is considered the best in the country. In Venice, you can revel in the fact that you will be able to find some cozy place that serves up the very best local flavor.
Seafood is the food of choice in Venice. Fried sardines, soft shell crab, seafood risotto, spaghetti with clams and cockles, and polenta with shrimp or octopus are all examples of the types of food you will find in Venice, as well as Italian staples that transcend regionalism, such as pizza.
While there are tons of restaurants and cafes in the more tourist-packed spots, we encourage you to try and suss out where the locals are eating. Understand, you can't go wrong with anywhere you eat. But, if you find a local favorite, it is guaranteed that you're getting the most authentic food in the city. Table for two and a bottle of your finest Prosecco please!
Watch master glass blowers on Murano
The island of Murano is one of the largest in the Venetian lagoon and sits directly north of metropolitan Venice. Though there is less to see, site wise, than in the main city, there is one incredible reason to visit Murano as a vacationing couple. Lido may have the best beaches, but it is here on this island that the famous tradition of glassblowing has been honed to perfection over seven centuries.
Murano glass is prized throughout the world for its quality, colorful patterns, and unique shapes. Often given as a luxury wedding gift, Murano glass carries with it the promise of romance. It's etched into its very being.
While you could just spend money on an excellent piece of glassware, why not go the extra mile and see where the pieces are made? Tourists can visit the Murano Glass Factory and watch in awe as these masters transform molten glass into tremendous pieces of art. There's a great romance in watching something be so painstakingly created by master artists.
Don't miss out on the art
While a visit to the Doge's Palace is going to be more than enough to fill your soul with tremendous Venetian art, don't miss out on opportunities to see other master museums located throughout the city. There is an enormous focus on art in Venice. It is the only city in Italy that rivals Florence, home of the Renaissance masters. However, in Venice, you are going to find some truly special art in some really special places.
One such place is the Galleria Accademia, which houses some masterworks by Giorgione, Carpaccio, and Veronese. Another is the Scuola di San Rocco, which has pieces by Titian, Venice's most famous Renaissance artist.
If you are looking for something more contemporary, the Peggy Guggenheim Collection houses pieces by Jackson Pollock, Salvador Dalí, Pablo Picasso, and Mark Rothko. Then there are the churches, which have some of the greatest paintings and sculptures in all of Europe. Titians masterwork Assumption of the Virgin is open to the public to see at Basilica di Santa Maria Gloriosa dei Frari. Not to be missed by anyone who proclaims to have a love for art.
Get lost in Cannareggio
There is something truly romantic about going exploring. Getting lost while abroad carries with it just the right amount of stress to make things exciting. And when in Venice, exploring the Cannaregio neighborhood is the best kind of adventure. Filled with winding streets, bridges, canals, stores, hotels, and restaurants combine to make Cannaregio something of a city within a city. It's a tight knit group of buildings that seems to stretch on forever.
This is where you will find the true Venetian character. Hidden in alleyways and shops where the famous masks for Carnivale are made all come together for a truly unique experience. Adventurous couples will find it absolutely irresistible.
There are certainly more romantic adventures to be had than what we've listed here. But you really can't go wrong with any of these.
Methodology
The research conducted to compile this list was sourced via travel websites like Hotels.com and TripAdvisor, travel blogs, Venetian tourism sites, and the official websites for locations and venues across Venice.