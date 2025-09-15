This Sleek Luggage Brand Is Ruling 2025 With The Design, Durability, And Prestige Travelers Crave

The more you fly, the more specific you become about many aspects of travel — including your luggage. For frequent travelers who want their bags to match their on-point plane fits, suitcases are an investment. And, if this is where you are in your traveler's journey, you may want to consider looking into a brand like Rimowa, which was recently hailed as one of the best luggage brands of 2025 by various publications.

You've likely seen these around the airport: sleek, aluminum suitcases, perhaps with a few stickers and dents that the most fashionable passengers parade on their way to their gate. While it may seem like Rimowa suitcases are a fad, the German-designed brand's beginnings go back to 1898. In the 1920s, the first aluminum luggage line was introduced, inspired by the use of metal in airplanes in early aviation history. What were first aluminum trunks became the now-iconic aluminum suitcases that Rimowa is renowned for. And if it's durable enough to handle the environment of long-distance flights at high altitude, it's definitely good enough to protect your belongings. As such, it should come as no surprise that travelers who prefer hard-sided luggage over soft-sided have Rimowa suitcases on their wish lists.

While over a century has passed, aluminum's durability, look, and feel continue to earn the brand votes from different travel journalists. This is despite most Rimowa suitcases having little to no features — as in, no pockets and no built-in USB batteries either. The beauty of a Rimowa suitcase is that it makes the most of the space inside it. And, combined with game-changing packing hacks, a single suitcase will go a long, long way.