This Sleek Luggage Brand Is Ruling 2025 With The Design, Durability, And Prestige Travelers Crave
The more you fly, the more specific you become about many aspects of travel — including your luggage. For frequent travelers who want their bags to match their on-point plane fits, suitcases are an investment. And, if this is where you are in your traveler's journey, you may want to consider looking into a brand like Rimowa, which was recently hailed as one of the best luggage brands of 2025 by various publications.
You've likely seen these around the airport: sleek, aluminum suitcases, perhaps with a few stickers and dents that the most fashionable passengers parade on their way to their gate. While it may seem like Rimowa suitcases are a fad, the German-designed brand's beginnings go back to 1898. In the 1920s, the first aluminum luggage line was introduced, inspired by the use of metal in airplanes in early aviation history. What were first aluminum trunks became the now-iconic aluminum suitcases that Rimowa is renowned for. And if it's durable enough to handle the environment of long-distance flights at high altitude, it's definitely good enough to protect your belongings. As such, it should come as no surprise that travelers who prefer hard-sided luggage over soft-sided have Rimowa suitcases on their wish lists.
While over a century has passed, aluminum's durability, look, and feel continue to earn the brand votes from different travel journalists. This is despite most Rimowa suitcases having little to no features — as in, no pockets and no built-in USB batteries either. The beauty of a Rimowa suitcase is that it makes the most of the space inside it. And, combined with game-changing packing hacks, a single suitcase will go a long, long way.
A Rimowa suitcase isn't just a piece of luggage — it's a piece of history
Rimowa's current design was first launched in the 1950s, and has remained the brand's main lineup since. To many, a Rimowa suitcase means never having to worry about falling for the next viral luggage trend. Instead, it's synonymous with investing in a piece that will undoubtedly stand the test of time.
As the title of a luxury brand implies, even the smallest of the Rimowa aluminum suitcases will cost you a small fortune. Currently, their Original Cabin S model is priced at $1,425. If you're looking to make a full set, you should be prepared to pay at least $3,000. It's a lot, sure, but it can turn out to be cheaper in the long run if you travel a lot and want something that will last you years, if not decades. Additionally, it's also worth mentioning Rimowa's lifetime warranty. Since July 2022, any suitcase purchased includes free repair for functional damage.
Although Rimowa suitcases are not inexpensive, their carry-on luggage is a good entry-level option that all travelers (even those who travel less frequently) can make plenty of use of. Plus, having just one small suitcase can help you perfect the art of packing just one carry-on for a weeklong vacation, which is always sure to come in handy!