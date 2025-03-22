Hard Vs. Soft-Sided Luggage: Which One Is Actually The Best?
The question of hard versus soft-sided luggage is a hotly debated topic amongst travelers. And if you're in the market for a new suitcase, it suddenly becomes very relevant to you. We've all stood in the store or scrolled online for luggage, plagued by indecision between the two options. So, before you make your choice, let's settle this debate once and for all.
The answer may be less satisfying than you had hoped because it's a bit of a trick question. Ultimately, suitcase quality is more important than whether its exterior is hard or soft. You can find highly rated, well-made suitcases of both varieties, but you'll also encounter plenty of poor-quality options as well. Whether you should choose hard or soft-sided suitcases depends on your personal preferences and travel style. As an avid traveler, I've used my fair share of both, and I'm a hard-sided fan through and through. I love the sleek design and protection these suitcases provide. However, the rest of my family prefers soft-sided luggage — and they have solid arguments to back up their claims.
There's no one-size-fits-all when it comes to luggage. To pick the perfect bag for traveling, you should be able to live with the perks and pitfalls of the type you choose. So if you want to know whether you're team hard or soft luggage, it's important to understand the pros and cons of each style.
The benefits and drawbacks of hard-sided luggage
Hard-sided luggage has come a long way since our grandparents' era. Gone are the days of heavy vintage suitcases without wheels. Nowadays, hard-sided luggage is made of super lightweight plastics or aluminum. These suitcases have a clamshell design opening right down the middle, allowing easy access to all your luggage — and that's just one of their many advantages.
The biggest benefit of hard-sided luggage is that the exterior surface provides a protective barrier between your precious items and the outside world. If it's pouring during a flight connection, you can rest assured that your checked luggage won't get soaked in transit. Thanks to their tough design and lack of exterior pockets, theft seems less likely. Plus, many well-rated brands like this Sweetcrispy 20-inch carry-on come with TSA-approved built-in locks.
However, the lack of external pockets also means there's nowhere to store your passport, travel documents, or snacks. Hard-sided luggage is less flexible overall, so don't expect to squeeze it into the overhead bin if it's not within the size dimensions. And that glossy finish? It's only pristine for so long. I learned this the hard way when I purchased a beautiful, cream-colored set. After the first flight, the hard exteriors were covered in scuff marks. While these can be removed with the right hacks, choosing a darker bag will save you the hassle. But the biggest downside to hard-shell suitcases? They tend to be heavier and accommodate less luggage than their soft counterparts, so plan to pack as efficiently as possible.
The benefits and drawbacks of soft-sided luggage
Despite that "soft" label, this luggage style is made from surprisingly durable yet flexible fabrics like nylon. Some soft-sided suitcases open in the middle, but most are front-opening, which may require extra digging to find belongings. Luckily, one huge advantage to this style is its outer pockets, which offer the perfect place to store items you'd like to be more accessible.
The fabric itself is both a blessing and a curse. That soft texture allows more wiggle room for packing — perfect for travelers squeezing in last-minute souvenirs or those who pack suitcases to the brim. And if you're on the cusp of meeting that carry-on size requirement, you may still be able to compress it into the overhead bin. But with that said, be cautious about how you pack. Delicate items are more likely to break when larger suitcases or items are piled on top.
Unfortunately, soft-sided luggage is susceptible to the elements. Well-made brands often have some level of weatherproofing. But if you're waiting for your Uber outdoors, that storm may take a small toll on your luggage. These bags are also harder to clean, and you may notice small stains or tears in the fabric over time. Invest in a high-quality model like this Travelpro Maxlight Softside suitcase to prevent this. It's extremely well-rated, and flight attendants swear by this brand because it's lightweight, durable, and offers more storage volume than the standard hard-shell options.