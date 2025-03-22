Hard Vs. Soft-Sided Luggage: Which One Is Actually The Best?

The question of hard versus soft-sided luggage is a hotly debated topic amongst travelers. And if you're in the market for a new suitcase, it suddenly becomes very relevant to you. We've all stood in the store or scrolled online for luggage, plagued by indecision between the two options. So, before you make your choice, let's settle this debate once and for all.

The answer may be less satisfying than you had hoped because it's a bit of a trick question. Ultimately, suitcase quality is more important than whether its exterior is hard or soft. You can find highly rated, well-made suitcases of both varieties, but you'll also encounter plenty of poor-quality options as well. Whether you should choose hard or soft-sided suitcases depends on your personal preferences and travel style. As an avid traveler, I've used my fair share of both, and I'm a hard-sided fan through and through. I love the sleek design and protection these suitcases provide. However, the rest of my family prefers soft-sided luggage — and they have solid arguments to back up their claims.

There's no one-size-fits-all when it comes to luggage. To pick the perfect bag for traveling, you should be able to live with the perks and pitfalls of the type you choose. So if you want to know whether you're team hard or soft luggage, it's important to understand the pros and cons of each style.