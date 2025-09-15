Puerto Rico's 'Pork Highway' Offers A Mouth-Watering Caribbean Adventure Beyond The Beaches

When you think of Puerto Rico, you likely think of white sand, sunlit shores, and bodies moving to upbeat Caribbean music. Located in the northeastern Caribbean Sea, Puerto Rico may be a tropical paradise home to the best beaches in the West Indies, but it also has a mouthwatering gastronomy scene.

Many travelers flock to the island for the ultimate holiday escape from the cold, but it's more than the weather that's heating up on this U.S. territory. Situated 40 minutes south of San Juan along Route 184, the "Pork Highway" in Guavate, known as "La Ruta del Lechón" by the locals, is a road filled with lechoneras. These are outdoor restaurants that serve up one of the most popular Puerto Rican dishes: Roasted pig.

What makes this traditional dish so inviting is the slow cooking process that takes place over hot charcoal. After around eight hours, the result is tender, juicy meat cased inside golden, crispy skin. You'll be spoilt for choice on this winding highway path, as each kiosk has its own distinctive recipe. The most popular is the "adobo", made from salt, pepper, garlic, oregano, achiote, and a classic local sweet pimiento named ajíes dulces. Rich sides accompany the roasted meat, such as potato salad, pigeon peas, boiled vegetables like yuca and taro root, mofongo (smashed plantain), and traditional plates like pasteles — plantain tamales stuffed with pork and wrapped in banana leaves. Workers begin roasting at 3 a.m., honing their skills while carving and chopping an average of 10 pigs each day.