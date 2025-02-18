The Best Countries For Carnivores And Vegans To Enjoy A Conflict-Free Vacation

The first on the list of countries that are both vegan- and carnivore-friendly? Only the world's most vegetarian country, a foodie paradise with an array of regional cuisines – India. As one user on the Reddit thread r/JapanTravel notes: "As a vegetarian traveling ... nothing matches the feeling of seeing an Indian flag flying outside a restaurant. Those bros always have our backs, usually vegans too."

India is especially ideal for a mixed pair to travel (as in, a vegan and a non-vegan) because there are so many incredible Indian dishes made without meat or without any animal products at all. Since one of the main tenets of Hinduism, the primary religion in India, is ahinsa, or the law of non-injury against all living things, most Hindus avoid the consumption of meat. This doesn't mean there are no animal products or meat in India, but a lot of dishes are traditionally vegetarian or vegan.

Many of these spicy curries or dal can also easily have meat added, and both options are readily available on the menu. As cows are highly sacred in the Hindu religion, you're less likely to find beef options, but chicken, fish, and mutton are routinely eaten. The most common animal products in Indian cuisine are ghee (clarified butter), yogurt, and paneer (a type of cheese), but these are usually avoidable. There are tons of options in all of India's diverse regional offerings, so traveling there should be a breeze for meat-eaters and vegetarians alike!