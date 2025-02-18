The Best Countries For Carnivores And Vegans To Enjoy A Conflict-Free Vacation
Eating on the road can sometimes be a (delicious) challenge as you navigate language, prices, and cultural norms. Add in a specific dietary requirement, like veganism, and that's ten times as difficult. And if a vegan is traveling with a carnivore, it can sometimes seem like either you can't eat together, they don't eat at all, or one person subsists on bread or salad while the other gets a feast. Not exactly the recipe for a successful trip.
This doesn't have to be the norm. There are plenty of countries where a vegetarian, or even vegan, lifestyle is customary, and many traditionally non-vegan-friendly countries have begun embracing plant-based diets (or at least having options). Even countries like Italy, with typically meat-heavy cuisines, have places like this vegan food haven at a romantic Tuscan villa, designed in response to higher levels of vegan visitors. One of the joys of travel is trying new foods and experiencing the food culture of the place you're visiting, and every traveler, no matter what, deserves to experience that.
India
The first on the list of countries that are both vegan- and carnivore-friendly? Only the world's most vegetarian country, a foodie paradise with an array of regional cuisines – India. As one user on the Reddit thread r/JapanTravel notes: "As a vegetarian traveling ... nothing matches the feeling of seeing an Indian flag flying outside a restaurant. Those bros always have our backs, usually vegans too."
India is especially ideal for a mixed pair to travel (as in, a vegan and a non-vegan) because there are so many incredible Indian dishes made without meat or without any animal products at all. Since one of the main tenets of Hinduism, the primary religion in India, is ahinsa, or the law of non-injury against all living things, most Hindus avoid the consumption of meat. This doesn't mean there are no animal products or meat in India, but a lot of dishes are traditionally vegetarian or vegan.
Many of these spicy curries or dal can also easily have meat added, and both options are readily available on the menu. As cows are highly sacred in the Hindu religion, you're less likely to find beef options, but chicken, fish, and mutton are routinely eaten. The most common animal products in Indian cuisine are ghee (clarified butter), yogurt, and paneer (a type of cheese), but these are usually avoidable. There are tons of options in all of India's diverse regional offerings, so traveling there should be a breeze for meat-eaters and vegetarians alike!
Jamaica
Considering that Jamaica's most famous export – at least when it comes to food — is Jamaican jerk chicken, it doesn't exactly sound like a paradise for vegans. Except for the beaches, the Caribbean, the breezes, and amazing cocktails, of course. Still, a person can only imbibe so many fruity drinks before they need some sustenance. So, what's a vegan to do in Jamaica?
Luckily, as the Rastafarian culture and subsequent religion are so prevalent in Jamaica, there are generally plenty of vegetarian and vegan options on the menu. Rastafarians practice an "Ital" diet, which is not only plant-based but rooted in the idea that all food should be as raw as possible. This means no processed foods or canned goods, along with high-quality, unrefined ingredients. Around 10% of Jamaica's population practices veganism or vegetarianism due to the influence of the Rastafari movement, so herbivores can expect plenty of options when eating out in Jamaica. (And don't worry, carnivores — there are plenty of spicy jerk dishes to make you happy, too.)
Israel
Israel is a largely Jewish country, and although its inhabitants aren't exactly known for being vegan, they are known for one thing: keeping kosher. Kosher dietary laws have a variety of rules that can be hard to follow at a restaurant, so many Israelis have opted to become vegetarian as an easy way to keep kosher. This is great for visiting vegetarians and vegans since it means more restaurants are catering to their dietary preferences. Kosher law also dictates that dairy and meat cannot intermingle, ever, and so fully kosher restaurants are likely to provide either one or the other to simplify meal preparation and ensure they can serve those keeping kosher.
Of course, meat lovers need not worry, as Israel is meat-friendly, too, and ranks among the top beef-consuming countries in the world per GDP. In contrast, Israel also ranks among the most popular countries for vegans. Carnivores and herbivores (and omnivores) will all be able to happily partake in Israel's unique flavors, from cholent (Jewish beef stew) to falafel.
Germany
Germany, the land of sausages and bratwurst — and the (in)famous liverwurst – is also great for vegans and vegetarians alike! Especially in the larger German cities, like Berlin and Munich, which are among the best destinations you can't skip on a trip to Germany. Berlin is a pioneer of vegan food in Germany and is even considered "the capital of Europe's cruelty-free cuisine." The rest of Germany is taking note, and even Munich's famous Oktoberfest has vegan options (along with beer. Again, generally vegan!).
Elsewhere in the country, large metropolitan areas like Frankfurt and Heidelberg are also very vegan-friendly. Even Germany's mid-size cities will have plenty of options for vegans and, of course, non-vegans. However, it may be more difficult for those with special dietary needs in smaller towns, especially those that receive fewer visitors. Luckily, plenty of Germany's small towns get plenty of tourists since the charm of these little hamlets is irresistible, so if you visit one with decent tourism infrastructure, chances are good both eaters will get to eat and eat well. Guten Appetit!
United Kingdom
Vegetarian and vegan diets are becoming so ubiquitous that even travel expert Rick Steves has crucial tips for vegetarians traveling to Europe. One thing that will help on your trip is visiting a European country that's already vegan-friendly, like the United Kingdom. True, traditional pub fare in the United Kingdom is decidedly not vegan (except for beer, which is usually vegan). And let's be real: half of Britain's specialties tend to sound meaty even if they're not. (Spotted dick, anyone? Minced meat pies? Both meatless and both desserts). However, London, the country's capital, is known for its international fare that caters to every single dietary consideration on the planet. So yes, at the local pub, while you'll see steak and kidney pie on the menu, you'll also see dishes like leek and potato soup (vegetarian) or mushroom and Yorkshire pie (vegan).
And, especially in London, there are hundreds of restaurants outside of the classic pub that cater to vegans and vegetarians. Several famous markets, like Borough Market, are ideal, as one can hit up a vegan stall, and the other can hunt down a meat pie before they meet in the middle to enjoy their meal. Since around 4% of people living in the U.K. are vegan, and 7% are vegetarian, many restaurants offer British classics with a meatless twist, such as a Sunday roast made with a nut loaf.
When visiting the British Isles, one can't forget the pastries. While most pastries and their accouterments (besides butter and clotted cream) are naturally vegetarian, they're typically made with dairy. However, there are plenty of vegan bakeries or vegan scones at bakeries, so vegans should be able to get their fill of bread (and hey, it won't hurt the non-vegan to try a vegan scone, either).