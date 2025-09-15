This Chic Australian Luggage Brand Is Redefining How Travelers Pack With Modular Design And Smart Details
Everyone has a particular travel style. Some prefer more adventurous destinations like a safari or a hiking expedition, while others look for a relaxing trip to a beach. It can even extend to luggage, with some travelers consistently overpacking and others who have mastered how to pack a single carry-on bag. Luggage brands have recognized this and attempted to respond to the needs of travelers. One brand at the forefront of this is July, which has a functional and stylish line of products similar to the durable, sleek design of luggage company Monos. The Australian brand was founded in 2019 with a mission to create beautifully designed, highly useful luggage for every type of traveler. Since debuting, July has earned praise among shoppers for practical and aesthetically pleasing interiors that make packing a breeze, as well as for the durable exteriors that handle bumps and dings like a pro.
The July brand has everything from suitcases to backpacks to tech cases. It's the construction of the luggage, especially the sets, that makes it a winner. The polycarbonate exterior has a curved design to minimize damage to the corners of the bag. Also, the lining is stain-resistant, and the compression strap keeps clothes and other necessities nice and securely in place. Best of all, July's luggage includes a limited lifetime warranty for damage to zippers, handles, wheels, and the compression straps, and all products — from overhead bags to massive suitcases — are also covered under the company's 100-day return policy.
The best July luggage sets for your next vacation
July's Classic Checked Set, which retails for $640, is suitable for everything from a light weekend trip to longer vacations where your packing is much heavier. The set includes the carry-on and checked suitcase, holding 42 and 80 liters, respectively. The colors include light sand, forest green, blush pink, and dark brown. The telescopic handles have a soft rubber material, making for easy maneuvering and comfort. For those who love a vintage vibe, the Checked Trunk Set delivers. Just like the aforementioned duo, this comes with a carry-on and checked bag that's slightly larger, at 95 liters. Also, you won't find any zips. Instead, the trunk has an 80/20 design with the larger compartment being suitable for bulkier items. If that's not enough, the Classic Family Set includes a carry-on, checked bag, and even the Checked Plus bag. That's a total of 232 liters in volume. This means everyone in the family can have their own bag, but the suitcases also conveniently nest inside one another if you want to bring an empty, additional suitcase on your trip to accommodate all of your shopping.
The July suitcases are sufficient on their own, but the brand also sells products for additional organization, like their Packing Cells. Each cube consists of nylon and mesh with an easy carry handle. You can use individual cubes to store specific items (clothes, toiletries, etc.) or designate certain cubes for each person in the family. The compartmentalization keeps things much more organized than throwing all of your essentials into a single space in your luggage. After selecting your favorite bags, take into consideration this advice from flight attendants for top packing tricks to maximize space.