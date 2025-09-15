This Chic Australian Luggage Brand Is Redefining How Travelers Pack With Modular Design And Smart Details

Everyone has a particular travel style. Some prefer more adventurous destinations like a safari or a hiking expedition, while others look for a relaxing trip to a beach. It can even extend to luggage, with some travelers consistently overpacking and others who have mastered how to pack a single carry-on bag. Luggage brands have recognized this and attempted to respond to the needs of travelers. One brand at the forefront of this is July, which has a functional and stylish line of products similar to the durable, sleek design of luggage company Monos. The Australian brand was founded in 2019 with a mission to create beautifully designed, highly useful luggage for every type of traveler. Since debuting, July has earned praise among shoppers for practical and aesthetically pleasing interiors that make packing a breeze, as well as for the durable exteriors that handle bumps and dings like a pro.

The July brand has everything from suitcases to backpacks to tech cases. It's the construction of the luggage, especially the sets, that makes it a winner. The polycarbonate exterior has a curved design to minimize damage to the corners of the bag. Also, the lining is stain-resistant, and the compression strap keeps clothes and other necessities nice and securely in place. Best of all, July's luggage includes a limited lifetime warranty for damage to zippers, handles, wheels, and the compression straps, and all products — from overhead bags to massive suitcases — are also covered under the company's 100-day return policy.