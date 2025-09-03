This Sustainable Luggage Brand Is A Top 2025 Pick Thanks To Its Durability And Sleek, Timeless Design

You know that moment when your suitcase clunks onto the baggage belt, and you anxiously scan for cracks or worse, a broken wheel? That's why having durable luggage matters. It's your travel sidekick, earning its keep trip after trip. Enter Monos. While the Canadian luggage brand might not have the name recognition in the U.S. like Away, Calpak, or Samsonite, it's quickly growing its legs and a devoted fan base. Founded in 2018, the company is at the top of many "best" luggage lists for 2025. Reviewers praise the brand's smooth spinner wheels and telescoping handles for easy movement, whether you're navigating an airport or cobblestone streets.

The name "Monos" is inspired by the Japanese concept "mono no aware" — a deep appreciation for the beauty of fleeting moments — which underpins the brand's mindful, minimalist design and "less but better" philosophy. Their suitcases are crafted from a lightweight yet durable polycarbonate, and the interior is lined with rPET, a recycled polyester that's water-resistant and anti-microbial. That sustainability aspect doesn't just include using vegan alternatives for their products, but the packaging is also recyclable or reusable, and sometimes both.

When stacked against more recognizable names, Monos holds its own. Some luggage brands tend to lean a bit trendier with bright colors and patterns, but with a quick scan of Monos' products, you'll notice an immediate difference. Whether it's a carry-on (perfect for a week-long vacation), larger checked suitcase, or a crossbody bag, the colors are more muted with a few occasional, limited edition bright colors. The timeless color palette seems like it will be in your travel arsenal longer than a hot pink or disco gold-hued bag.