This Sustainable Luggage Brand Is A Top 2025 Pick Thanks To Its Durability And Sleek, Timeless Design
You know that moment when your suitcase clunks onto the baggage belt, and you anxiously scan for cracks or worse, a broken wheel? That's why having durable luggage matters. It's your travel sidekick, earning its keep trip after trip. Enter Monos. While the Canadian luggage brand might not have the name recognition in the U.S. like Away, Calpak, or Samsonite, it's quickly growing its legs and a devoted fan base. Founded in 2018, the company is at the top of many "best" luggage lists for 2025. Reviewers praise the brand's smooth spinner wheels and telescoping handles for easy movement, whether you're navigating an airport or cobblestone streets.
The name "Monos" is inspired by the Japanese concept "mono no aware" — a deep appreciation for the beauty of fleeting moments — which underpins the brand's mindful, minimalist design and "less but better" philosophy. Their suitcases are crafted from a lightweight yet durable polycarbonate, and the interior is lined with rPET, a recycled polyester that's water-resistant and anti-microbial. That sustainability aspect doesn't just include using vegan alternatives for their products, but the packaging is also recyclable or reusable, and sometimes both.
When stacked against more recognizable names, Monos holds its own. Some luggage brands tend to lean a bit trendier with bright colors and patterns, but with a quick scan of Monos' products, you'll notice an immediate difference. Whether it's a carry-on (perfect for a week-long vacation), larger checked suitcase, or a crossbody bag, the colors are more muted with a few occasional, limited edition bright colors. The timeless color palette seems like it will be in your travel arsenal longer than a hot pink or disco gold-hued bag.
How to select and shop for the best Monos luggage
Whether you're a solo traveler, a habitual overpacker, or a large family, Monos has a range of picks for a range of needs. The Carry-On Pro has the sleek design that Monos is known for, but it's the addition of the front compartment on the exterior of the suitcase that really makes it stand out. The pocket opens up to reveal a space that's suitable for a laptop (up to 16 inches) or any other items you might want to have easy access to while traveling. The front pocket provides access, but it's still made of the durable polycarbonate that keeps goods protected. Measuring 22 x 14 x 9 inches, the dimensions are compatible with carry-on sizes for many domestic and international carriers. Making this perfect for the solo traveler who wants to pack light and breeze through the airport. Also, the Carry-On Pro includes a removable compression pad to keep items secure and constricted. Overpackers will appreciate that addition, or just anyone who indulges in a bit of retail therapy while traveling and needs to cram items in their luggage.
For those who don't or simply can't pack too light, the Monos Check-In Large is a safe bet. This will run you just under $400, but the relief of all of your essentials arriving safely is priceless. It measures 30 x 21 x 11 inches and has an 83-liter capacity, making it suitable for 7 to 21 days of traveling. Pack everything you'll need for a long solo trip, or use this as a shared family suitcase for you and your partner or little ones. Between the 360-degree spinner wheels and the handle that adjusts to four heights, the suitcase is still quite easy to maneuver.
Monos has you covered with lifetime warranty
Before buying any type of luggage, you want to take into account airline rules and limitations (especially for carry-on bags), the weight of the actual suitcase, and the ever-important wheels and handle. Also, if you're spending a hefty penny, checking the warranty of luggage is a must. Some of those "lifetime" guarantees don't necessarily cover you for common issues or repairs. This is especially important for long-haul flights, and luckily, Rick Steves shares his tips for choosing the best luggage.
All Monos luggage comes with a lifetime warranty that includes coverage for normal wear and tear to the handle, lock, and wheels. There's also the option to upgrade to essential or pro coverage, for an additional $35 and $65, respectively. This provides additional protection against airline damage, lost luggage, and credit towards trade-ins. Also, every suitcase goes through 40 durability tests that range from wheel abrasion to 25 cycles of a tumble test to simulate handling while in transport. Now that you have your favorite piece of luggage added to your shopping cart, here's how to pack a suitcase as efficiently as possible.