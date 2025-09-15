Connecticut's Most Snake-Filled Lakes And Rivers Might Surprise You
Connecticut's natural bounties make it a stunning destination, and its proximity to New York City draws visitors looking to get away from urban hustle and bustle. While the small New England state is home to eclectic historical destinations like America's oldest public rose garden and stunning, artsy waterfront cities like New London, its natural parks and waterbodies are the perfect refuge for those looking for outdoor leisure and activities. Many Connecticut destinations offer year-round boating and fishing. However, it's during the summer months that its wildlife and birds really start to join the scene. Of course, warmer weather also means that snakes get more active, so it's a good idea to be watchful while enjoying Connecticut's great outdoors.
Fortunately, most aquatic and semi-aquatic snakes found in the state are non-venomous. The northern water snake is one of the most common, while garter and ribbon snakes also abound. In fact, there are only two venomous snake species found in Connecticut — the timber rattlesnake and the copperhead. However, the ubiquitous non-venomous northern water snake can sometimes look similar to a venomous cottonmouth (or water moccasin). While it's possible to distinguish between the former's smooth band markings and rounder head compared to the latter's jagged bands and angular head, it's best to err on the side of caution and give these snakes a wide berth. Remember that a bite from a non-venomous snake, known as a dry bite, can still be painful and, in some cases, lead to an infection or allergic reaction. If bitten, disinfect and clean the wound with soap and water, bandage, and monitor closely. You can also consider using protective gear, like the QOGIR Snake Gaiters, if you feel you may be venturing into snake territory.
Hockanum River
The winding, hook-shaped Hockanum River flows for about 25 miles past multiple towns, including Vernon, Manchester, East Hartford, and Ellington. As a result of beautification drives that have been in the works for several decades, this Connecticut waterbody features picturesque sections of parks and trails along its banks with opportunities to hike, bike, birdwatch, or take a boat out on the water. The river is particularly popular for trout fishing, and this is one of those situations where one needs to be particularly watchful of snakes.
Walking through the underbrush to get to the river can bring one quite close to areas frequented by snakes. Remember that water snakes often sun themselves on sunny patches and rocks near water bodies, especially in marshy areas like the kind that flank the Hockanum River. Water snakes in the area are mostly non-venomous, and you might come across the Eastern ribbon snake or a garter snake. However, if you decide to hike around the river, you may venture into more dangerous territory as the rocky regions around the river are home to venomous rattlesnakes and copperheads.
Lake Zoar
Another sprawling Connecticut waterbody that spans across several towns, including Newtown, Southbury, Oxford, and Monroe, is Lake Zoar. Technically a reservoir formed by a dam on the Housatonic River, it offers scenic hiking and biking trails along its shores. Boating and fishing are particularly popular on Lake Zoar because of the water's calm surface, with piers and beaches offering access to the lake and boats available for rent as well. There are several hiking trails of all levels around, which turn into scenic cross-country skiing slopes in the winter.
Because of its vast size, parts of Lake Zoar's banks are entrenched in wilderness, offering plenty of fodder for both aquatic and terrestrial snakes. The healthy fish population, regularly stocked, also keeps the snakes well fed. There are chances of coming across a northern water snake while visiting the lake, but it's no cause for concern since they're non-venomous and generally quite shy. While they can easily slip away when in the water, they may feel threatened if approached on land and must therefore be avoided, as a dry bite can also be quite painful. You may also encounter garter and eastern rat snakes. Both are non-venomous land snakes that can move swiftly and climb trees, which helps them catch a wide variety of prey. It also means they'll typically stay out of your way.
Candlewood Lake
One of the most picturesque lakes in the region, Candlewood Lake is a popular destination for outdoor recreation and can get quite crowded during peak summer months, especially on the weekends. The surrounding Candlewood Lake Town Park offers more family-friendly activities, with picnic spots, concession stands, and areas where swimming and paddling are allowed.
With its 60-odd mile shoreline touching towns like Danbury, Brookfield, New Fairfield, Sherman, and others, Candlewood Lake is one of the largest lakes in the state. While much of its shores are curated and well-kept, there are still lots of places where you may encounter snakes nearby. Fortunately, most of the snakes to be found around the lake are non-venomous. Apart from the northern water snake, you may also come across smaller varieties like smooth green snakes and eastern ribbon snakes. The latter look quite similar to garter snakes and have slender, striped bodies. You'll often see them along the edge of the water or on surrounding trees.
Bantam Lake
Connecticut's largest natural lake is a haven for bird watchers, fishing enthusiasts, and anyone who enjoys spending time outdoors. Located about a 10-minute drive from Litchfield, a cozy town that's one of New England's dreamiest getaways, Bantam Lake is spread over nearly 950 acres and flanked by two beaches — Sandy Beach (near Litchfield) and Morris Town Beach — as well as the Camp Columbis State Park and Humaston Brook State Park. There are camp sites near the water, swimming spots, and boat rental services for visitors to make the most of the lake. With so much surrounding wilderness, there's also an abundance of small wildlife, which almost invariably attracts snakes.
While Bantam Lake is popular for activities all year round, it's during the warmer months that one needs to watch out for snakes in the area. Semi-aquatic snakes like garter snakes and queen snakes are common. Both are non-venomous, slender, with narrow stripes running along their bodies. The one to really watch out for is the timber rattlesnake. Though rare and considered endangered, this venomous variety generally lives in forested areas near a water supply and can be recognized by dark-colored, wide bands on their bodies and the signature rattle tail.
Lake Waramaug
Just 10 miles from Bantam Lake is the significantly smaller but equally picturesque Lake Waramaug. At under 100 acres in area, this water body makes for an easy waterside visit to hike and bike around. Public access to the lake is through the Lake Waramaug State Park, with several nearby shops and eateries making things convenient. Camping is also a popular activity, and the state park has a well-equipped campground with facilities. Summer and fall seasons also draw visitors for boating, swimming, and fishing.
Much like its relatively small size doesn't diminish its beauty, it also doesn't diminish the wildlife to be found around. In fact, Lake Waramaug hosts quite an eclectic variety of snakes. In addition to the common water snakes found in other Connecticut waterbodies, you might come across the hognose snake, the redbelly snake, and the eastern black racer. All three varieties live up to their respective names, with distinct appearances that make them easy to identify. This is important, since all three are non-venomous. However, the hognose and eastern black racer can sometimes be mildly aggressive if threatened, so it's important not to get too close to them. The black racer, in particular, is a large snake that can grow up to 5 feet in length.