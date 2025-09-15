Connecticut's Most Snake-Filled Lakes And Rivers Might Surprise You

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Connecticut's natural bounties make it a stunning destination, and its proximity to New York City draws visitors looking to get away from urban hustle and bustle. While the small New England state is home to eclectic historical destinations like America's oldest public rose garden and stunning, artsy waterfront cities like New London, its natural parks and waterbodies are the perfect refuge for those looking for outdoor leisure and activities. Many Connecticut destinations offer year-round boating and fishing. However, it's during the summer months that its wildlife and birds really start to join the scene. Of course, warmer weather also means that snakes get more active, so it's a good idea to be watchful while enjoying Connecticut's great outdoors.

Fortunately, most aquatic and semi-aquatic snakes found in the state are non-venomous. The northern water snake is one of the most common, while garter and ribbon snakes also abound. In fact, there are only two venomous snake species found in Connecticut — the timber rattlesnake and the copperhead. However, the ubiquitous non-venomous northern water snake can sometimes look similar to a venomous cottonmouth (or water moccasin). While it's possible to distinguish between the former's smooth band markings and rounder head compared to the latter's jagged bands and angular head, it's best to err on the side of caution and give these snakes a wide berth. Remember that a bite from a non-venomous snake, known as a dry bite, can still be painful and, in some cases, lead to an infection or allergic reaction. If bitten, disinfect and clean the wound with soap and water, bandage, and monitor closely. You can also consider using protective gear, like the QOGIR Snake Gaiters, if you feel you may be venturing into snake territory.