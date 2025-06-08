Connecticut's Stunning Waterfront City Is Packed With Artsy Vibes, Cultural Activities, And Coastal Walks
New London, Connecticut was once home to one of the most bustling whaling ports. With over 400 years of history, New London is celebrated for its artistry and cultural activities, featuring charming mom-and-pop shops, a variety of art galleries, and stunning coastal walks near the city's 18th- and 19th-century streets and homes. Connecticut College and the National Coast Guard Museum are both located in New London, but they're far from the only reasons to visit this culturally rich city. Whether you're traveling from near or far, though, New London's oceanic activities and artsy vibes for all ages make the journey worthwhile.
Tweed-New Haven Regional Airport (HVN) is the closest to New London. It's a 50-minute drive from the scenic town. For Connecticut locals seeking public transportation, Amtrak provides trips to New London's Union Station. Riders can get from New York City, Boston, or the charming East Coast capital of Providence to New London via the service's Northeast Regional line in under two and a half hours. Most of the town is centered around 6 square miles, so you can plan a trip here and get away with not bringing a car. Whether you're traveling from near or far, New London's events for all ages make the journey worthwhile.
New London celebrates local arts and culture
The New London Arts Council always seeks to ensure local artists are heard loud and clear. The advisory group is a champion of local artists and museums, including the Lyman Allyn Art Museum. The museum presents rotating exhibits like American Perspectives, which focuses on colonial times in New London County. Another creative space that's practically a piece of art unto itself: the Public Library of New London. It was built in 1892, thanks to a generous donation from a whaling merchant.
Similar to the library, the Garde Arts Center is another dazzling sight for the eyes, not just cultural enrichment for the mind. It is a restored 1,450-seater with a Moroccan-style interior, where Broadway musicals and operas are performed, movies are shown, and musicians consistently wow attendees. The theater is eclectic, similar to the rest of New London's art district. If you're seeking both art and marine history as well as cultural activities, go to Hygienic Art. It was once a whaling provisioning store and crew's quarters going all the way back to 1842, and you can take a yoga class where whalers once lived. For more Connecticut art, journey on the state's world-class art trail.
Hypnotic oceanic views with rich history
A walk along the half-mile Connecticut beach includes such majestic sights as ferries, schooners, and — a part of the National Register of Historic Places — the New London Ledge Lighthouse, which is over a century old and 58 feet tall. It was the last manned lighthouse on Long Island Sound until being fully left to automation in 1987. For families looking for activities, there's an arcade, mini golf, and playground, as well as an Olympic-size pool to enjoy at Ocean Beach Park. The 7-mile beach is open year-round, with life guards present from the end of June until Labor Day in September. Parking on a weekday is $30, while the weekend costs $40 at the time of writing.
Another compelling draw for your coastal holiday is the Thames River Heritage Park water taxi. Passes allow customers to ride all day on a refurbished surplus U.S. Navy boat while learning about local maritime history. "One river. A thousand stories." is the local motto. To discover those stories, you could also visit the Custom House Maritime Museum, which also offers lighthouse tours and an annual Seal Watch event. If traveling by foot, you have plenty of great beaches to see, and Connecticut's incredible coastal walks are dreamy.