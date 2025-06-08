Connecticut's Stunning Waterfront City Is Packed With Artsy Vibes, Cultural Activities, And Coastal Walks

New London, Connecticut was once home to one of the most bustling whaling ports. With over 400 years of history, New London is celebrated for its artistry and cultural activities, featuring charming mom-and-pop shops, a variety of art galleries, and stunning coastal walks near the city's 18th- and 19th-century streets and homes. Connecticut College and the National Coast Guard Museum are both located in New London, but they're far from the only reasons to visit this culturally rich city. Whether you're traveling from near or far, though, New London's oceanic activities and artsy vibes for all ages make the journey worthwhile.

Tweed-New Haven Regional Airport (HVN) is the closest to New London. It's a 50-minute drive from the scenic town. For Connecticut locals seeking public transportation, Amtrak provides trips to New London's Union Station. Riders can get from New York City, Boston, or the charming East Coast capital of Providence to New London via the service's Northeast Regional line in under two and a half hours. Most of the town is centered around 6 square miles, so you can plan a trip here and get away with not bringing a car.