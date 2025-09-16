This Minnesota City Is An Architect's Dream With A Walkable Downtown And Stunning Historic Buildings
A legend tells of a princess named Owatonna, the daughter of a Native American chief, who was very ill. She heard about mineral waters around the banks of present-day Maple Creek and was healed by drinking them every day. The legend's veracity may be questionable, but the Minnesota city that bears her name still highlights the story and features a statue of the princess at its Mineral Springs Park. Minnesota has no shortage of towns steeped in folklore — consider the tiny town of Akeley, famed as the birthplace of Paul Bunyan. Owatonna's legend bears at least some truth: Mineral springs exist at the site, and in the late 1800s, they were compared to those of Vichy, France. A resort soon rose around the springs and put Owatonna on the map, drawing visitors from near and far.
Downtown, you'll find a surprising mix of historic architecture that reflects Owatonna's industrial and cultural prosperity in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, including neoclassical stone structures and the famed National Farmer's Bank designed by Louis Sullivan. Completed in 1908, the bank is known as the "jewel box of the prairie," a cornerstone of the Prairie School of architecture. Today, it is a National Historic Landmark, one of many buildings comprising the downtown district, which itself is on the National Register of Historic Places and a delight to explore on foot.
Landmark architectural sites in Owatonna
An architectural tour of Owatonna might begin at Central Park, bordered by three buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places and stands as the centerpiece of the historic district. One of those buildings is the majestic National Farmer's Bank, recognizable by its magnificent arched windows and terra-cotta touches. Its architect, Louis Sullivan, mentored Frank Lloyd Wright and is responsible for some of the most influential designs of early 20th-century architecture, including prominent works in Chicago's elegant Gold Coast neighborhood. On the south side of the park, the other two listed buildings — the Steele County Courthouse and Firemen's Hall — are Romanesque structures that form a harmonious pair.
Walk about 20 minutes from Central Park to reach an unusual relic of the town's past: The Minnesota State Public School for Dependent and Neglected Children. It was Minnesota's only state-run orphanage, established after Owatonna was chosen in 1885 over 16 other candidates. Built in the Romanesque style, the complex grew to 16 buildings and housed more than 10,500 displaced and abused children between 1886 and 1945, when it closed. Today, the site is known as the West Hills Complex, and its historic buildings have been repurposed as community and cultural centers, including a theater, an arts center, and the Orphanage Museum. The museum, opened by a former resident of the school, is open daily with free admission. It features artifacts from the children's time there and a restored cottage where they once lived.
Other things to see and do in Owatonna
One of the best ways to experience Owatonna's downtown is on a Thursday. Downtown Thursdays feature food trucks, music, and games around Central Park and its surrounding streets from June through September, on the first Thursday of each month. On Saturdays from May through October, Central Park hosts the farmers market, with over 80 vendors offering fresh produce, flowers, and crafts. In August, Owatonna hosts the Steele County Free Fair, with rides, live entertainment, and a beer garden.
Year-round entertainment is available at the Zamboni Event Center, which regularly hosts parties and concerts. The adjoining Zamboni Building, constructed in 1880 with distinctive stonework, is also considered an architectural landmark. The Owatonna Arts Center at the West Hills Complex offers exhibitions, concerts, and communal lunches. Another must-see is the Village of Yesteryear, open for tours Tuesday through Sunday. It's a replica pioneer village with original buildings from the 1800s, including the regal Dunnell Mansion.
Owatonna is within driving distance of two major airports. Rochester International Airport, though known to have the most understaffed air traffic control tower in America, is about a 50-minute drive away while Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport is about an hour's drive.