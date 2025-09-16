This Minnesota City Is An Architect's Dream With A Walkable Downtown And Stunning Historic Buildings

A legend tells of a princess named Owatonna, the daughter of a Native American chief, who was very ill. She heard about mineral waters around the banks of present-day Maple Creek and was healed by drinking them every day. The legend's veracity may be questionable, but the Minnesota city that bears her name still highlights the story and features a statue of the princess at its Mineral Springs Park. Minnesota has no shortage of towns steeped in folklore — consider the tiny town of Akeley, famed as the birthplace of Paul Bunyan. Owatonna's legend bears at least some truth: Mineral springs exist at the site, and in the late 1800s, they were compared to those of Vichy, France. A resort soon rose around the springs and put Owatonna on the map, drawing visitors from near and far.

Downtown, you'll find a surprising mix of historic architecture that reflects Owatonna's industrial and cultural prosperity in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, including neoclassical stone structures and the famed National Farmer's Bank designed by Louis Sullivan. Completed in 1908, the bank is known as the "jewel box of the prairie," a cornerstone of the Prairie School of architecture. Today, it is a National Historic Landmark, one of many buildings comprising the downtown district, which itself is on the National Register of Historic Places and a delight to explore on foot.