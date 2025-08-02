The 'Birthplace Of Paul Bunyan' Is A Tiny Minnesota Town With Big Legends, Lakes, And Forested Trails

Northern Minnesota is full of beautiful and unique destinations. From epic road trips like the North Shore Scenic Byway to one-of-a-kind spots like the birthplace of the Mississippi River in Itasca State Park, there's a lot to see and do here. If you want to experience lake life — Minnesota is the Land of 10,000 Lakes after all — and learn about a local legend, head to the small city of Akeley.

Akeley is located in Minnesota's Northwoods, in the central part of northern Minnesota. You'll want your own vehicle to get around here, as it's a rural area. While the closest airport to Akeley is Bemidji Regional Airport, you'll find much better flight connections from Minnesota's main air hub, the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport — it's even been recognized as one of the best airports in North America. Plus, the airport is a 3-hour drive from Akeley. Akeley City Campground has an unbeatable lakeside location if you're wanting to camp in town; otherwise, there are other accommodation options like Crow Wing Crest Lodge or Moore Springs Resort nearby.