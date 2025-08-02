The 'Birthplace Of Paul Bunyan' Is A Tiny Minnesota Town With Big Legends, Lakes, And Forested Trails
Northern Minnesota is full of beautiful and unique destinations. From epic road trips like the North Shore Scenic Byway to one-of-a-kind spots like the birthplace of the Mississippi River in Itasca State Park, there's a lot to see and do here. If you want to experience lake life — Minnesota is the Land of 10,000 Lakes after all — and learn about a local legend, head to the small city of Akeley.
Akeley is located in Minnesota's Northwoods, in the central part of northern Minnesota. You'll want your own vehicle to get around here, as it's a rural area. While the closest airport to Akeley is Bemidji Regional Airport, you'll find much better flight connections from Minnesota's main air hub, the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport — it's even been recognized as one of the best airports in North America. Plus, the airport is a 3-hour drive from Akeley. Akeley City Campground has an unbeatable lakeside location if you're wanting to camp in town; otherwise, there are other accommodation options like Crow Wing Crest Lodge or Moore Springs Resort nearby.
Discover the legend of Paul Bunyan
Akeley's claim to fame is its Paul Bunyan statue, which is the largest in the world. Paul Bunyan is a folk character, a legendary American lumberjack; this giant man featured in frontier tall tales, which started in the 19th century. Paul and his companion, Babe the Blue Ox, are celebrated all over Minnesota — there are a number of Paul Bunyan statues you can visit around the state. In Akeley, it's possible to sit in the lumberjack's outstretched hand for the perfect photo with this Minnesota legend.
You can learn all about this legendary figure for yourself at the Paul Bunyan Historical Museum in Akeley. Opened in 1984, the museum has an engaging collection of photographs and items that spotlight Akeley. The largest sawmill in the state was located here, and the local population was once much larger than its current 400 residents, boasting between 3,000 and 4,000 inhabitants.
Experience Akeley's outdoor activities
Akeley is the perfect place to enjoy the great outdoors in Minnesota's Northwoods. Eleventh Crow Wing Lake is an 800-acre spring-fed lake and the headwaters of the Crow Wing Chain of Lakes. You can go fishing and boating here, plus there's a sandy beach for swimming at the city beach.
You're spoiled for choice if you want to hit the trails in Akeley. Paul Bunyan State Forest has over 100,000 acres with hundreds of miles of trails; there are options for cross-country skiing, horseback riding, snowmobiling, and ATVs. It's one of the best forest destinations in Minnesota. The Heartland Trail has 49 miles of paved trails, which are perfect for biking — the trail runs right through Akeley. Other popular trails for hiking are the Shingobee Recreation Area loop, which is an easy 2.3-mile walk, and the North Country Trail, which is a 7-mile out-and-back trail north from Highway 34.