South Carolina's Scenic River Byway Samples Quaint Waterfront Towns Amid Serene Rolling Green Farmlands

Along the South Carolina and Georgia border is a scenic highway that winds through charming Southern towns and picturesque farmlands, where one might stumble upon forests with healing springs and sacred waters. The Savannah River Scenic Byway originates near the intersection of Cherokee Foothills Scenic Highway and West Oak Highway in South Carolina and spans 110 miles south towards the Georgia border, where the road crosses the Savannah River separating the two states. It takes about 3 hours to drive along this stretch of the byway, making it the perfect destination for a quick day trip or longer road trip if you desire. If you don't know how to plan your dream road trip using AI, no worries, just follow this route for some suggestions.

A good starting point towards the top of the route is Broyles Recreation Area, located right on Hartwell Lake, where you can camp or have a picnic before hitting the open road. As you cross the bridge towards Creekwood, you will have a lovely view of the lake and the surrounding banks. Continuing south on Highway 187, you will stumble upon lakeside ranches and roadside restaurants like Fork Grove Barbecue, where you can grab a bite to eat.

About 6 miles south near Allendale, you will find Sadlers Creek State Park and a lovely swimming area on the peninsula that extends onto Lake Hartwell. After you've swam a bit and stretched your legs, proceed south towards Highway 81 to continue your journey 32 miles through scenic country roads and shady waterfront towns before arriving at Calhoun Falls. Here you can visit the sandy beaches of Calhoun Falls State Park, or hike a 2-mile trail into the woods. Pets are welcome, and admission is only $3.