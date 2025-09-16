South Carolina's Scenic River Byway Samples Quaint Waterfront Towns Amid Serene Rolling Green Farmlands
Along the South Carolina and Georgia border is a scenic highway that winds through charming Southern towns and picturesque farmlands, where one might stumble upon forests with healing springs and sacred waters. The Savannah River Scenic Byway originates near the intersection of Cherokee Foothills Scenic Highway and West Oak Highway in South Carolina and spans 110 miles south towards the Georgia border, where the road crosses the Savannah River separating the two states. It takes about 3 hours to drive along this stretch of the byway, making it the perfect destination for a quick day trip or longer road trip if you desire. If you don't know how to plan your dream road trip using AI, no worries, just follow this route for some suggestions.
A good starting point towards the top of the route is Broyles Recreation Area, located right on Hartwell Lake, where you can camp or have a picnic before hitting the open road. As you cross the bridge towards Creekwood, you will have a lovely view of the lake and the surrounding banks. Continuing south on Highway 187, you will stumble upon lakeside ranches and roadside restaurants like Fork Grove Barbecue, where you can grab a bite to eat.
About 6 miles south near Allendale, you will find Sadlers Creek State Park and a lovely swimming area on the peninsula that extends onto Lake Hartwell. After you've swam a bit and stretched your legs, proceed south towards Highway 81 to continue your journey 32 miles through scenic country roads and shady waterfront towns before arriving at Calhoun Falls. Here you can visit the sandy beaches of Calhoun Falls State Park, or hike a 2-mile trail into the woods. Pets are welcome, and admission is only $3.
Discover rustic towns along the Savannah River
The Blue Hole Recreation Area nearby is an ideal spot to stop and catch some fish, grill burgers with the family, or simply sunbathe and swim in its refreshing waters. Didn't bring a bathing suit or forgot crucial toiletries? Not everyone has clever packing hacks for a long family road trip, but no worries — there are stores in Calhoun Falls. Take some time to explore the shops and restaurants in this rustic town, especially its downtown murals; even the abandoned storefronts have cool art.
Continuing 17 miles south on Highway 81 through rolling hills and old brick towns, you eventually run into Lethia just before crossing the Long Cane Bridge, offering a nice view of the riverbank. Follow the road south on Highway 28 as you pass old landmarks like the Sandover Historic Homesite. Along this road, you'll also catch a glimpse of modest churches and family farms typically seen throughout the area.
As you leave Lethia, the next major town you see about 8 miles south will be McCormick, a mining town where gold was discovered in 1850. Visitors can learn more about mining and gold at Heritage Gold Mine Park and even pan for gold to get the full gold rush experience. After your crash course in gemstones and panning, continue driving south through Plum Branch and Parksville until reaching Hamilton Branch State Park. The park has standard amenities for camping like showers, toilets, electric hookups, and even boat ramps; and its waterfront picnic spots make it an excellent spot to pull over and take beautiful panoramic shots of the lake or local wildlife.
Try new water sports in charming river towns
Modoc is another small town just south of Hamilton Branch State Park, where travelers can find ample spaces for camping and lakeside recreation on their travels. If roughing it outdoors isn't your thing, you can rent a charming lakeside cottage for a posher visit. That's the beauty of a road trip, the spontaneity and flexibility it offers as you discover new and exciting places along your route at exactly the pace you are craving.
As our itinerary comes to a close along the southern portion of the Savannah River Scenic Byway, we approach Clarks Hill, another town popular for boating, jet skiing, and water sports. Located near Scott Creek on the 70,000-acre Thurmond Lake and its 1,000 miles of shoreline, this sleepy lakeside town has access to plenty of recreation areas. Just 5 miles south is the James L. Mason Wildlife Management Area, a lush area of hardwood pine forests and rolling topography housing native plants and animals. A brisk hike through the property will allow visitors a chance to see the local ecosystem in action as they meander through the poplar, oak, and palmetto trees standing tall amidst murky streams and curious deer.
If you continue south on Highway 28, you finally arrive at the Savannah River Bridge, signaling the finish line of this delightfully serene road trip through charming Southern towns. As you cross over the bridge and get a spectacular view of private boats docked along the riverside residences, you realize how this scenic byway really does offer a magnificent sample of quiet Southern rivertown life.