A Tranquil South Carolina Forest Has Sacred Waters With Healing Powers And A Rich History
For some, the best reason to take a vacation is to explore new territories and regions. The spirit of adventure compels many travelers to go beyond what they know and experience something unique.
For others, though, the main reason to take a vacation is to rest, relax, and unwind. While you can do that in the locale of your choice — whether a beachside resort or a mountaintop cabin — you may want to kick things up a notch. When it's time to revitalize your life, a wellness getaway can be just what the doctor ordered.
In the United States, there are many spas and wellness resorts you can visit. However, only a handful are situated at natural healing sites. There's something otherworldly and a bit magical about visiting places like Warm Springs Pools, aka "America's Oldest Spa" nestled in the Virginia Mountains. But for our next trip, we'll be heading further south to the Palmetto State. There, you can find a natural health site with the apt name of "God's Acre Healing Springs." Intrigued? Let's find out more about these sacred waters in South Carolina.
The history of God's Acre Healing Springs
If the words "springs" calls forth imagery of natural pools, rivers, or streams, you'll be sorely disappointed when coming to God's Acre Healing Springs. While the water comes naturally from artesian wells in the ground, it's not there for you to bathe or soak your feet in. Instead, it's there for you to drink and become healthy.
According to local legends, the healing power of God's Acre dates back to pre-colonial times. Natives in the area believed the water from these springs was sacred and infused with divine healing abilities. The story goes that Native Americans led wounded British troops to the spring. The soldiers were deemed too injured to save, but after drinking the blessed water, they fully recovered within about six months.
Over the centuries, the land containing the springs passed through various hands until it wound up in the possession of a man named Lute Boylston. In 1944, Boylston deeded the spring to God with the stipulation that they would be open to the public in perpetuity. So, anyone who wishes to visit and drink from the springs is welcome, and many travelers bring water bottles and jugs to fill up for ongoing use.
Planning a trip to South Carolina's healing springs
The springs are officially located a little north of the town of Blackville. This area is between Augusta, Georgia, and Beaufort, South Carolina, on the coast, nicknamed "America's Happiest Seaside Town." The best way to get there from either direction is to take Highway 78, which cuts right through the center of town. The spring even has a dedicated road behind a local church.
But when you arrive, there will likely be a small crowd of people there to fill water bottles. Because of the religious and healing aspect of the springs, many locals will only drink water from God's Acre. Even people from far away, like Florida, drive up to fill bottles and gallon jugs every week. Whether the water actually has healing powers is up for debate, but it's clear that many people believe it's holy and treat it as such.
Because the springs are open to the public and seemingly endless, there's no limit to how much you can take. According to some locals, travelers will fill up entire truckloads of water to bring to friends and family who can't make the journey. Overall, depending on when you visit, you may have to wait a while before you can get some sacred water for yourself. So, plan accordingly when bringing a container.