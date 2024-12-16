A Tranquil South Carolina Forest Has Sacred Waters With Healing Powers And A Rich History

For some, the best reason to take a vacation is to explore new territories and regions. The spirit of adventure compels many travelers to go beyond what they know and experience something unique.

For others, though, the main reason to take a vacation is to rest, relax, and unwind. While you can do that in the locale of your choice — whether a beachside resort or a mountaintop cabin — you may want to kick things up a notch. When it's time to revitalize your life, a wellness getaway can be just what the doctor ordered.

In the United States, there are many spas and wellness resorts you can visit. However, only a handful are situated at natural healing sites. There's something otherworldly and a bit magical about visiting places like Warm Springs Pools, aka "America's Oldest Spa" nestled in the Virginia Mountains. But for our next trip, we'll be heading further south to the Palmetto State. There, you can find a natural health site with the apt name of "God's Acre Healing Springs." Intrigued? Let's find out more about these sacred waters in South Carolina.