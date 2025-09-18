Traveling This Winter? Discover What The Farmer's Almanac Predicts For Cold, Snow, And Adventure

Spoiler alert: it's going to be an unpredictable winter. The 2026 Old Farmer's Almanac recently released its 2025 to 2026 U.S. Winter Weather Forecast, and the outlook calls for typical to mild conditions, but with the possibility of cold snaps and winter storms. In the words of America's oldest continually published periodical, the upcoming season will be "mostly mild — with pockets of wild!"

The forecast, which is similar to last year's outlook, includes predictions for 18 regions across the United States. According to editor Carol Connare, most of the country will likely experience near-normal temperatures. But some areas, from the Appalachians through the southeast, and across the Ohio Valley, should prepare for colder weather. "Don't lose track of your snow shovels and umbrellas," Connare stated in the 2025 to 2026 Winter Weather Forecast.

Unfortunately for winter sports enthusiasts who reside in New England, the forecast is looking dry from New York all the way to Maine. On the bright side, the hiking season may last longer than usual, making it a great time for an escape to one of New England's dreamiest getaways, a cozy Connecticut town with quiet hikes and timeless charm. And there's good news for skiers and snowboarders planning adventures in the Pacific Northwest and the northern and central Rockies: higher-than-usual precipitation levels are expected throughout the region.