Traveling This Winter? Discover What The Farmer's Almanac Predicts For Cold, Snow, And Adventure
Spoiler alert: it's going to be an unpredictable winter. The 2026 Old Farmer's Almanac recently released its 2025 to 2026 U.S. Winter Weather Forecast, and the outlook calls for typical to mild conditions, but with the possibility of cold snaps and winter storms. In the words of America's oldest continually published periodical, the upcoming season will be "mostly mild — with pockets of wild!"
The forecast, which is similar to last year's outlook, includes predictions for 18 regions across the United States. According to editor Carol Connare, most of the country will likely experience near-normal temperatures. But some areas, from the Appalachians through the southeast, and across the Ohio Valley, should prepare for colder weather. "Don't lose track of your snow shovels and umbrellas," Connare stated in the 2025 to 2026 Winter Weather Forecast.
Unfortunately for winter sports enthusiasts who reside in New England, the forecast is looking dry from New York all the way to Maine. On the bright side, the hiking season may last longer than usual, making it a great time for an escape to one of New England's dreamiest getaways, a cozy Connecticut town with quiet hikes and timeless charm. And there's good news for skiers and snowboarders planning adventures in the Pacific Northwest and the northern and central Rockies: higher-than-usual precipitation levels are expected throughout the region.
Interpreting the Almanac's winter forecast
The Old Farmer's Almanac has been releasing weather predictions since 1792, during George Washington's first presidential term, as part of its broader publication that includes astronomical data, cultural trends, gardening tips, recipes, home remedies, humorous trivia, and more. So what's behind its winter forecast this year? There are many factors at play, from ocean oscillations and solar activity to shifting winds and La Niña fading in the Pacific.
As far as travelers are concerned, your best bet for winter sports destinations is out west. Find out more about the North American mountain resorts with the deepest, freshest snow for skiing and snowboarding. On the other hand, if you plan a warm-weather getaway to Florida, keep in mind that the region could see unexpectedly chilly weather — you may be better off organizing a trip further south to a Caribbean island. Read more about the five most festive islands for a Caribbean Christmas vacation.
Remember that the Old Farmer's Almanac predicts trends, not day-by-day conditions. As stated by the original editor, Robert B. Thomas — who edited the publication for more than 50 years — the almanac is meant to be "useful, with a pleasant degree of humor." So, make your travel plans wisely, but don't forget to take sweeping weather predictions with a grain of salt.